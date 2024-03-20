How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics NBA basketball game tonight? TV channel, streaming options and more explored

The Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics matchup will be among an action-packed eight-game slate set to take place in the NBA tonight. This intraconference promises to be a battle of the giants as the top two teams in the Eastern Conference are set to battle each other for the third time this season.

So far, these two teams have split their season series with the Celtics winning the first match back on Nov. 22. That game went down to the wire. It was decided by just three points (119-116). Jaylen Brown (26 pts), Jayson Tatum (23) and Kristaps Porzingis (21) took charge for Boston in that game.

They also displayed a complete team effort as every player who came off the bench scored in the double digits. Namely, Al Horford with 11 and Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser with 10 each.

The Bucks completely flipped the script in their second game (Jan. 11), dominating the Celtics for a 135-102 victory. Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo had a good game, scoring 21 and 24, respectively. However, Bobby Portis' performance from off the bench stole the show as he dropped 28 points in just under 22 minutes of playing time.

When and where is the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics?

Game Day: Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Start Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Game Arena: TD Garden

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Ticket details: Hoops fans in Boston who want to catch this clash of the best teams in the East live can check out Ticketmaster, SeatGeek, StubHub or Vivid Seats for ticket details.

How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics

Fans who want to watch the Celtics defend their homecourt will have other options aside from watching it live at the TD Garden. Let's explore these options.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics channel list

This matchup will reach a wider audience since it will be nationally broadcast via ESPN. Additionally, it will be aired on NBC Sports Boston (home broadcast) and on WMLW The M (away broadcast).

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics radio stations

There are also options available if you are unable to watch the Bucks take on the Celtics by tuning your radios to the right stations. ESPN radio will broadcast the game, as well as 98.5 The Sports Hub (home broadcast) and 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ (away broadcast).

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics live streaming details

Since the game will be nationally broadcast by ESPN, it will be affected by the League Pass blackouts in the US and Canada. This means that, while the game is taking place, League Pass subscribers will only be able to see a black screen but will be able to hear the game's audio including commentary.

The game will be available to watch on League Pass later on, several hours after the game has concluded.

Another option is to stream the game via Fubo TV, but this will require a subscription as well.