How to watch NBA 2023-24 Preseason on TV: Channel details, timings, and more

The NBA 2023-24 preseason is about to start. All 30 teams have already started their training camp and have begun testing their strategies before the season tips-off on Tuesday, Oct. 24. Teams will be trying to dust off the rust of a long offseason, particularly for teams who didn’t make the playoffs. Basketball fans will be excited to see their favorite teams in action even if it’s just an exhibition game.

Several teams have made significant changes to their respective roster to try and dethrone Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. The LA Lakers, who were swept by the defending champs, have become a better, stronger and more well-balanced team. Two Eastern Conference powerhouses acquired big-name stars to improve their championship aspirations.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The upcoming season promises to be a blast. Hoop fans can’t wait to see how the teams will kickstart respective campaigns in the NBA 2023-24 preseason games.

Catching the NBA 2023-24 preseason games online

DirectTV Steam

The best way to enjoy preseason games online is to get a streaming platform that includes local channels that air said games live. One such example is DirectTV Stream, which offers the “CHOICE” package for $84.99 a month. Fans can catch all the hoop action they want with this offer.

Subscribers to this package get over 100 other channels. There is a five-day trial before the payment starts.

NBA League Pass

A much cheaper option to catch online preseason games is via the NBA League Pass. It doesn’t have as many channels as DirectTV Stream but it does cover almost all the said games. Subscription is at $14.99 per month or $99.99 a year.

The league pass even has a seven-day free trial compared to the five offered by DirectTV Stream.

NBA TV

The cheapest option on the list here starts at $6.99 a month or $59.99 a year. Like the other services, it comes with a free trial (7 days) before payment will kick in.

Most preseason games are covered by this platform so basketball fans get a bang-for-the-buck investment.

fuboTV

fuboTV is another platform where the NBA 2023-24 preseason games can be enjoyed. $14.99 per month brings a ton of hard-court action for fans to enjoy. The said amount will be added if there is already an existing subscription with the service provider.

How to watch the NBA 2023-24 preseason games for free

All three mentioned subscriptions carry a free trial. At the very least, fans can enjoy five days of basketball without having to pay for the live streaming. Do remember to cancel before the payment kicks in.

NBA 2023-24 Preseason schedule

On Thursday, Oct. 5, the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves will open the NBA 2023-24 preseason games in Abu Dhabi. From the said date until Oct. 20, teams can prepare for the upcoming season via a series of exhibition games.

Expand Tweet

Here are some preseason games to watch out for:

October 7

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks @ 12PM ET on NBA TV

LA Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors @ 8:30 PM ET on NBA TV

October 8

Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks @ 1 PM ET on NBA League Pass

Phoenix Suns vs. Detroit Pistons @ 3 PM ET on NBA TV

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics @ 6 PM on ESPN

October 9

Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks @ 7:30 PM on NBA League Pass

San Antonio Spurs vs. OKC Thunder @ 8 PM ET on NBA TV

Brooklyn Nets vs. LA Lakers @ 9 PM ET on NBA League Pass

October 10

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Atlanta Hawks @ 7:30 PM ETnon NBA League Pass

Charlotte Hornets vs. Miami Heat @ 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Memphis Grizzlies @ 8 PM on NBA League Pass

Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns @ 10 PM ET on TNT