How to watch NBA In-Season Tournament games? Channel details, timings & more

In an attempt to spice up the regular season, the NBA in-season tournament was created. From November 3rd to December 9th, all 30 teams will be battling it out for the chance to be the inagurial champion.

Since every game but the championship round counts towards the regular season, all NBA in-season tournament games will be televised. 14 opening round matchups will be on national television, and the rest can be viewed like regular season games. Meaning fans can watch through their cable provider or through streaming options like NBA League Pass and Youtube TV.

Along with being crowned the first ever champions, players are competing for the chance at a $500,000 bonus. Each member of the runner-up team will also secure a bonus of $200,000.

What is the format of the NBA In-Season Tournament?

The NBA in-season tournament consists of four rounds that results in one team being crowned champion. During the offseason, all 30 teams were put into groups of five consisting of teams in their conference.

In the group play round, teams will play each team in thier group once. They'll have two home games and two road games. These matchups will take place from November 3rd to the 28th. Games will be played only on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Upon the conclusion of these games, teams will be player in the quarter-final round with a one-game elimination. The higher-seeded team will get home court in the knockout rounds. The quarter-finals are scheduled to take place on December 4th and 5th.

When four teams are left, the semi-finals and finals will be held in Las Vegas on December 7th and 9th. On the 9th, the last two teams will battle it out for the right to be named NBA in-season tournament champion.

What are the groups for the NBA In-Season Tournament?

Here is a breakdown of how all 30 NBA teams are split up for the group play round.

West Group A:

Memphis Grizzlies, Phoenix Suns, LA Lakers, Utah Jazz, Portland Trail Blazers

West Group B:

Denver Nuggets, LA Clippers, New Orleans Pelicans, Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets

West Group C:

Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves, OKC Thunder, San Antonio Spurs

East Group A:

Philadelphia 76ers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, Indiana Pacers, Detroit Pistons

East Group B:

Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks, Miami Heat, Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets

East Group C:

Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Toronto Raptors, Chicago Bulls, Orlando Magic