How to watch NBA Finals 2023 without cable?

The NBA playoffs are finally in the championship round where the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets will battle for the Larry O’Brien Trophy. Game 1 of the NBA Finals will be aired on national TV by ABC. Fans can also catch the action by streaming the game via the NBA League Pass.

Watching the title series, even without cable, is still available for avid basketball fans. Some of the best options are:

Hulu + Live TV

DIRECTV

fuboTV

Sling TV

YouTube TV

NBA @NBA



Game 1: Thursday, 6/1, 8:30 PM ET on ABC The official schedule of the #NBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV

Hulu has a 30-day free trial, which should cover the entire NBA finals. The other options range from a few days to a few weeks.

After the free trial is over, a subscription is needed to continue the service. Prices for all options will vary on the number of channels and the duration of the subscription.

The NBA playoffs have been going on since Apr. 16-17 in both the Eastern and Western Conferences. The Denver Nuggets emerged as the West champions after eliminating the LA Lakers in just four games. In the East, the conference finals took the full route with the Miami Heat eventually outlasting the Boston Celtics in seven games.

A ton has already happened in this year’s postseason. Both the Heat and the Nuggets had to survive three grueling rounds to reach the finals.

The hottest actions, though, are still to come as the playoffs will finally showcase the best of both conferences. Basketball fans without cable can still enjoy the action by using any of the aforementioned options.

The Denver Nuggets are favored to win the 2023 NBA Finals over the Miami Heat

ESPN has given the Denver Nuggets 89% of winning the NBA Finals. The Miami Heat only had a 3% chance of beating the Boston Celtics but toppled the previous East champs in the NBA playoffs.

Denver is -400 to win the series while Miami is +400. The championship, though, is not won on paper. The Heat have proven that throughout the NBA playoffs.

Miami was the eighth-seeded team who had to survive two play-in games to enter the playoffs. They’ve eliminated the Milwaukee Bucks, owners of the best regular season record this season, the New York Knicks and the Celtics.

Being underdogs is nothing new to them and they have even thrived under such roles. They will relish this status against the Nuggets.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA



Bam Adebayo vs. Nikola Jokic



Jimmy Butler vs. Jamal Murray
Bam Adebayo vs. Nikola Jokic
These NBA Finals matchups are going to be exciting to watch

Despite having home-court advantage throughout their run in the NBA playoffs, the Denver Nuggets aren’t relaxing. They know they are in the fight of their lives against a gritty, resilient and well-coached Miami Heat team.

