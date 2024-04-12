How to watch New Orleans Pelicans vs Golden State Warriors NBA basketball game tonight? TV channel, streaming options & more explored

After a tense moment wherein it looked like the Houston Rockets might overtake them, the Golden State Warriors have finally secured a Play-In tournament spot. However, their regular season is not done yet as they still need to determine where they land in the Play-In through their last two games of the season.

Both of their last two games will be played at home and their first opponents in their final regular season home game will be against the New Orleans Pelicans. Both the Warriors and the Pelicans are in the midst of a winning streak as both are entering their matchup, having won their last three games. One of these win streaks will come to an end tonight, making this an even more compelling battle.

These two teams have already faced each other twice this season, with both instances ending in a victory for the visiting team. Their first game was held on October 30, which was another iconic performance for Steph Curry. He led all scorers in that game with 42 points, including seven three-pointers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Pelicans had six players score in double-figures but none would get over twenty. They were led by Zion Williamson with 19 points. The final score for that game was a 130-102 rout.

The Pelicans got a measure of revenge in their next game, dominating the Warriors on the way to a 141-105 victory. They played a balanced offensive game as everyone got their touches which resulted in all five starters scoring in double-figures led by Jonas Valanciunas with 21. Additionally, three guys scored double-digits off the bench.

On the other hand, Curry had a performance to forget, scoring only 15 points on 4-for-13 shooting from the field including 3-for-8 from downtown.

When and where is the New Orleans Pelicans vs Golden State Warriors?

Game Day: Friday, Apr. 12, 2024

Start Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Game Arena: Chase Center

Location: San Francisco, California

Ticket details: Tickets for the regular season's final Pelicans vs Warriors matchup are available on Ticketmaster, SeatGeek, Stub Hub or Vivid Seats.

How to watch New Orleans Pelicans vs Golden State Warriors

New Orleans Pelicans vs Golden State Warriors channel list

While the game won't be televised nationally, it will still be available on local channels. The game will be broadcast on WVUE (away broadcast) and NBC Sports Bay Area (home broadcast).

New Orleans Pelicans vs Golden State Warriors radio stations

Unable to watch the game but want to remain updated on what's happening live? Then tune your radio to SiriusXM, WRNO 99.5 FM (away broadcast) or 95.7 The Game (home broadcast).

New Orleans Pelicans vs Golden State Warriors live streaming details

The New Orleans Pelicans vs Golden State Warriors clash will be available to stream live through NBA League Pass or Fubo TV as long as you have a subscription. League Pass will also allow you to watch the game later on at your convenience.