How to watch New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics NBA basketball game tonight? TV channel, streaming options & more explored

The New York Knicks are down to their last three games of the 2023-24 regular season and despite having secured a playoff spot, their actual seeding is still up in the air. If things go their way, they could still climb up to the second seed but they will first have to go through the Boston Celtics if they hope to do so.

These two teams opened the 2023-24 season against each other and while Jayson Tatum led his team with 34 points, Kristaps Porzingis also showed out for his new team with 30 points. Boston ended up winning by four (108-104).

The next time they faced each other was on Nov. 13 and despite Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle scoring 26 and 25 respectively, the Knicks were still outmatched. This was largely due to Tatum, who scored 35 to lead Boston to a 114-98 victory.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Their third matchup was held on Dec. 8. Randle (20), Brunson (23) and RJ Barrett (23) all scored 20 or more but that was not enough to beat Derrick White's 30, Tatum's 25 and Porzingis' 21. The final score for that game was 133-123.

On Feb. 24, Brunson tried to lead his team to their first win against Boston with 34 points but it still wouldn't be enough to top the Celtics, whose starters all scored in double-digits led by Jaylen Brown with 30. The Knicks lost 102-116.

When and where is the New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics

Game Day: Thursday, Apr. 11, 2024

Start Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Game Arena: TD Garden

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Ticket details: Fans who want to attend the fifth and final Knicks vs Celtics matchup of the regular season can check TicketMaster, Stubhub, SeatGeek or Vivid Seats for ticket prices.

How to watch New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics

Even if you are unable to attend the game live, there are still other options available if you want to catch the game. From watching it on TV to streaming it, here are those options.

New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics channel list

Fans can watch the game live on TNT/truTV but it won't air on any local channels.

New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics radio stations

An alternative to staying updated on the game's happenings is by tuning your radio to the right stations. The game will be broadcast on SiriusXM, ESPN NY 98.7 (away broadcast) and 98.5 The Sports Hub (home broadcast).

New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics live streaming details

If an alternate option to watch the game is required. the game will also be available to watch through League Pass several hours after the game has concluded.

An alternative for live streaming is through Fubo TV, which is priced at $79.99. Fans can also opt-in for the seven-day free trial of the streaming service to watch the game.