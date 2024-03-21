How to watch New York Knicks vs Denver Nuggets NBA basketball game tonight? TV channel, streaming options & more explored

The New York Knicks vs Denver Nuggets matchup is among the seven games slated to take place in the NBA tonight. This will be the second time the league's defending champions face the Knicks. Nikola Jokic and Co. are looking for revenge after being routed in their first matchup on Jan. 25.

How to watch New York Knicks vs Denver Nuggets

There are other options to watch the Denver Nuggets defend their homecourt aside from attending the game live. Let's take a look at what these options are.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

New York Knicks vs Denver Nuggets channel list

The game will be broadcast live on Altitude (home broadcast) and on MSG (away broadcast.) Despite being a marquee matchup, the game will not be televised on National TV.

New York Knicks vs Denver Nuggets radio stations

Another way to stay updated on the action is to tune your radio to the right station. The game will be aired on SiriusXM, Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM (home broadcast) and ESPN NY 98.7 (away broadcast).

New York Knicks vs Denver Nuggets live streaming details

Another option to watch the game is through NBA League Pass. If you have a subscription to it, you will be able to watch the Knicks take on the Nuggets live or at any time that is convenient for you.

Another option is to live stream the game through Fubo TV, which will also require a subscription.

When and where is the New York Knicks vs Denver Nuggets?

Game Day: Thursday, Mar. 21, 2024

Start Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Game Arena: Ball Arena

Location: Denver, Colorado

Ticket details: If you are interested in attending the game live, you can check Ticketmaster, Stubhub, Vivid Seats or SeatGeek for ticket details. Each of these websites offers different prices for seats at the game, so take time to browse each one for the best deals.

The first time the New York Knicks and the Denver Nuggets faced each other back on Jan. 25, New York had the homecourt advantage and used it to great effect. They limited Jamal Murray to only nine points, and the only two Nuggets players who scored in double figures were Nikola Jokic (31) and Aaron Gordon (12).

Meanwhile, OG Anunoby led the way for the Knicks, scoring 26 points, while stars Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle dropped 21 and 17, respectively. Donte DiVincenzo also maximized his spot on the starting lineup by scoring 16. Quentin Grimes (19 pts) and Miles McBride (13) also came up big from the bench, scoring in double figures.

The Knicks total domination on both ends of the court resulted in a 38-point win (122-84).

Tonight, the Nuggets have a homecourt advantage where they are 27-6. Their fans are hoping that they can bounce back and finish the season series at 1-1 against the Knicks.