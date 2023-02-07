How to watch OKC Thunder vs LA Lakers | February 7th, 2023: Start time, ticket prices, TV channels | Tuesday NBA Game

The LA Lakers host the OKC Thunder at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday (February 7th). It's one of the most awaited games of the season, as LeBron James could break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record.

James is 36 points away and could become the NBA's all-time scoring leader during the game.

What time will the OKC Thunder vs LA Lakers game start?

The OKC Thunder vs LA Lakers game will start at 10:00 PM ET (8:30 AM IST, 7:00 PM PT).

How to watch OKC Thunder vs LA Lakers game?

The OKC Thunder vs LA Lakers game will be televised nationally on TNT. Spectrum SportsNet will televise the game locally in LA, while fans in OKC can tune into Bally Sports OK. The game will be available to watch online for international fans via NBA League Pass with a subscription.

What are the ticket prices?

The ticket prices for the Thunder-Lakers game range from $91 to $69,162, depending on the location of the seats.

Thunder vs Lakers Game Preview

The LA Lakers and OKC Thunder could be vying for a spot in the play-in tournament by the end of the season, making this an important game for both teams. Their head-to-head record will directly impact their seeding if they finish with a similar winning percentage.

The Lakers are currently 13th in the Western Conference with a 25-29 record, while the Thunder are 12th with a 25-28 record. LeBron James will want to be on the winning team on the night he breaks the scoring record, but OKC will look to make things tricky for the Lakers.

They have been one of the most surprising teams this year, as they were expected to have one of the worst records. However, All-Star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's form and the emergence of the young group has put them in contention for a playoff spot.

Meanwhile, the Lakers' disappointing run from last year has carried on into this season. They have continued to struggle in the absence of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Nevertheless, the Lakers have developed better chemistry than last season and have shown flashes of what they're capable of.

James' potentially record-breaking night is overshadowing other aspects of the game, but fans can expect this to be an enticing contest.

