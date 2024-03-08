How to watch OKC Thunder vs Miami Heat NBA basketball game tonight? TV channel, streaming options & more explored

The NBA's eight-game slate on Friday night features the interconference OKC Thunder vs Miami Heat matchup. Since these two teams play in opposing conferences, they only face each other twice throughout the regular season, and their game tonight will already be their second meeting.

The first time these two teams faced each other was on Jan. 10, with the Miami Heat defending home court. Jimmy Butler did not suit up in that matchup, and while his teammates played well, it was not good enough to beat the visiting Thunder.

Bam Adebayo led the team with a double-double (25 points and 11 rebounds), while rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. put up 21 on 3 for 5 shooting from downtown. Haywood Highsmith (19), Tyler Herro (17), Nikola Jovic (15) and Kevin Love (12) also shared the load on offense, but it would not be enough.

Meanwhile, for the Thunder, excellent shooting helped them secure the victory, as they made 59.3% of their attempts as a team. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 28 points and Chet Holmgren added 23 of his own.

Entering tonight's matchup, the Heat are coming off a loss against the Dallas Mavericks. However, they've won seven of their last 10 games and are tied with the Philadelphia 76ers, who have a record of 35-27.

On the other hand, the OKC Thunder are coming off a win against the Portland TrailBlazers. They remain as the second team in the West and are only half a game back from the number one spot with a 43-19 record.

When and where is the OKC Thunder vs Miami Heat

Game Day: Friday, Mar. 8, 2024

Start Time: 8 p.m. ET

Game Arena: Paycom Center

Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Ticket Details: Hoops fans in the Oklahoma City area who want to attend the game at the Paycom Center can check Ticketmaster, SeatGeek, Vivid Seats or Stubhub for available tickets.

How to watch the OKC Thunder vs Miami Heat

This interconference matchup between the OKC Thunder and the Miami Heat will also be available on various TV broadcasts and through livestreaming options.

OKC Thunder vs Miami Heat channel list

The final clash of the regular season between the Thunder and the Heat will not be broadcast nationally, but it will be aired on KSBI OKC (home broadcast) and Bally Sports Sun (away broadcast).

OKC Thunder vs Miami Heat radio stations

If you are unable to catch the game on TV but would like to listen to the action, you can do so by tuning your radio to SiriusXM, WWLS/WKY (home broadcast) or WQAM 560 / S: WAQI710 (away broadcast).

OKC Thunder vs Miami Heat live streaming details

NBA fans with a subscription to Fubo TV will also be able to stream the action live. Additionally, fans with an NBA League Pass sub can stream the game live or on demand.