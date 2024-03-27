How to watch Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets NBA basketball game tonight? TV channel, streaming options & more explored

The Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets matchup on Wednesday night features two teams that are battling for different outcomes. The Nuggets are at the top of the West once again but are holding on to a narrow half-game lead over the second-place OKC Thunder, while the Suns are fighting to get back into the top six to guarantee a playoff spot.

The Nuggets (51-21) and Suns (42-30) have three games scheduled for the regular season, and this contest is the final one. They split the first two games, with the NBA's defending champs taking the first one.

Nikola Jokic displayed his elite court vision in that one, dishing 16 assists to go along with his 21 points. Reggie Jackson, who was filling in for an injured Jamal Murray, added 20, while Michael Porter Jr. scored 19. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Justin Holiday scored 15 apiece, and Julian Strawther added 11 off the bench in a 119-111 Denver victory.

Their second game was tightly contested, and four quarters weren't enough to decide a winner. Kevin Durant erupted for 35 points, while Grayson Allen added 28 while making eight 3-pointers on 12 attempts. Bradley Beal's 16 and Drew Eubanks' 10 off the bench helped the Suns pull off the 117-107 overtime victory.

With their series tied and only one game left between the two, expect the Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets clash to be a thrilling one.

When and where is the Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets

Game Day: Wednesday, Mar. 27th, 2024

Start Time: 10 p.m. ET

Game Arena: Ball Arena

Location: Denver, Colorado

Ticket details: Hoops enthusiasts who want to watch the final regular season game between the Suns and the Nuggets can check StubHub, Vivid Seats, SeatGeek or Ticketmaster for ticket prices.

How to watch Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets

There are also other options to watch the game if you are unable to attend live. From watching it on TV to live streaming, here are your options for tuning in.

Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets channel list

The Suns vs Nuggets game will be nationally televised by ESPN. Additionally, it will also be available on Arizona's Family 3TV / Arizona's Family Sports (away broadcast) as well as on Altitude (home broadcast).

Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets radio stations

Another option for staying updated on the action is to tune your radio to ESPN Radio, KMVP 98.7 / S:KSUN (away broadcast) or Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM (home broadcast).

Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets live streaming details

Since this game is being nationally televised on ESPN, then it could be affected by the League Pass blackout in certain regions. This means that the game will only be available to watch a few hours after it has concluded. However, NBA fans who have a League Pass sub can still use it to listen in on the action live, just without the video.

Alternatively, the game can be live-streamed with a Fubo TV subscription.