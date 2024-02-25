How to watch Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers NBA basketball game tonight? TV channel, streaming options & more explored

The Phoenix Suns vs La Lakers matchup on Sunday night features some of the top NBA stars in the league. From LeBron James to Kevin Durant, the head-to-head meeting never fails to provide excitement and quality basketball action. Their matchup tonight marks their fifth and final regular-season meeting between them this season.

In the four meetings, the LA Lakers went 3-1. In their last clash on Jan. 11, 2024, the Suns secured their first victory this season over the Lakers, winning 127-109.

Bradley Beal led the way with 37 points (14-of-21 shooting, including 8-of-10 from 3-point range), six rebounds and four assists. Meanwhile, Devin Booker followed strongly with 31 points (11-of-22 shooting, including 2-of-6 from 3-point range), five rebounds and five assists.

The LA Lakers, meanwhile, LeBron James and Anthony Davis combined for a subpar 23 points (9-of-22 shooting) and 10 rebounds.

When and where is the Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers?

Game Day: Sunday, Feb. 25

Start Time: 3:30 pm Eastern Time

Game Arena: Footprint Center

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Ticket Details: Tickets for the Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers ball game can be purchased on Ticketmaster with a price range of $194 - $5,500.

How to watch the Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers?

The Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers matchup is an instant must-watch for NBA fans, as it's likely to deliver one of the most exciting duels, with numerous stars on either team.

For NBA fans who want to check out the game live, they have a multitude of options to choose from, whether it's through television or radio.

Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers TV channel list

When it comes to watching an NBA game live, doing it through the television never gets old, as ABC will cover the game. As it will be a nationally televised ball game, it's shaping up to be one of the biggest NBA contests this season.

Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers radio station

Radio station channels are also a good alternative approach to staying updated on the latest developments in an NBA game. Fans can head to SiriusXM, KMVP 98.7 / S: KSUN and ESPN LA 710/1330 KWKW.

Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers live streaming details

Live streaming platforms have become a valuable option when it comes to watching games, in the scenario fans don't have access to the two aforementioned choices.

They may choose either NBA League Pass or FuboTV, depending on the preferred subscription packages that suit their needs.

When it comes to NBA League Pass, there are monthly and season packages. For the monthly options, the standard pass is priced at $14.99 per month, while the premium pass costs $22.99 per month. The season options, meanwhile, have the standard pass set at $49.99, while the premium pass costs $74.99.

Meanwhile, FuboTV has four plans to choose from. The pro package ($79.99 / mo), elite package ($89.99 / mo), premier package ($99.99 / mo) and Latino package ($32.99 / mo) are all excellent choices.