How to watch Phoenix Suns vs San Antonio Spurs? Date, time, streaming details and more | October 31st, 2023

The Phoenix Suns will get their first look at Victor Wembanyama when they take on the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night. Phoenix may be short of firepower as Bradley Beal remains sidelined due to a stiff back. Devin Booker has been ruled doubtful after suffering a sprained left ankle in the Suns’ season-opening win against the Golden State Warriors. Kevin Durant versus Wembanyama, though, is a highly-anticipated matchup that fans will want to see.

“Wemby” will be looking to bounce back after a humiliating road loss to the LA Clippers on Sunday. The rookie struggled in the Clippers’ 123-83 pummeling of the Spurs in the young Frenchman’s first game away from Frost Bank Center.

Phoenix Suns and San Antonio Spurs fans will be excited to see how Kevin Durant will perform against the highly-touted rookie.

How to watch San Antonio Spurs vs Phoenix Suns on October 31?

Spurs vs Suns game details

Date: October 31, 2023

Venue: Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona

Time: 10:00 PM ET

San Antonio Spurs vs Phoenix Suns national TV coverage: TNT

Streaming options for Spurs-Suns game

DirectTV Stream (contains ABC, ESPN and TNT in all their plans)

FUBO (must have Max subscription for live games covered by TNT)

Hulu+ Live TV (does not have NBA TV but has ABC, ESPN and TNT in all markets)

Sling TV (may have limited ABC coverage in some areas)

YouTube TV

San Antonio Spurs vs Phoenix Suns players to watch

Victor Wembanyama is unquestionably the player most fans’ eyes will be riveted to. “Wemby” was given a dose of the reality of how difficult NBA road games can be in the thrashing at the hands of the LA Clippers.

The No. 1 pick of the 2023 NBA draft finished with 11 points, five rebounds, two assists and one block. He was only 4-10 and missed both of his three-point attempts. Wembanyama was tied with Zach Collins for a game-high five turnovers.

Here’s what he said after the game:

“It's not about how bad the struggles are going to be, but how persistent we're going to be. … I wouldn't see any reason to be frustrated three games into the season, but it is a learning experience.”

Tuesday night’s game against the Suns will test the Spurs’ persistence and ability to learn quickly. Otherwise, it could be another lopsided loss for the visiting team.

Devin Booker, if he plays, will be someone Suns fans will be paying close attention to. After he was ruled out against the LA Lakers, Frank Vogel told the media that Booker’s injury wasn’t serious. It was significant, though, that the team had to sit him out.

How Booker plays will be of great interest to Phoenix fans who are pinning their hopes on the explosive shooting guard.