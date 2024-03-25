How to watch Phoenix Suns vs San Antonio Spurs NBA basketball game tonight? TV channel, streaming options & more explored

Tonight's intraconference Phoenix Suns vs San Antonio Spurs matchup will be important for the Suns. Kevin Durant and company are currently sixth in the West, placing them only half a game ahead of the Sacramento Kings, who are 41-29. As such, tonight's matchup will help determine if Phoenix can avoid having to fight for a playoff berth through the Play-in Tournament.

So far, the Spurs hold the 2-1 advantage in this season series. They faced each other in consecutive games on Oct. 31 and Nov. 2, which resulted in a victory for Gregg Popovich's young squad.

In the first game, Keldon Johnson took charge, scoring 27, while Devin Vassell and Victor Wembanyama added 18, leading to a 115-114 win.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans saw Wemby erupt for a huge scoring performance in their second game. He hung 38 over the Suns' heads as the Spurs took on a 2-0 season series lead with a final score of 132-121.

Their most recent matchup took place last Saturday (Mar. 23) and the Suns finally won against the Spurs. Devin Booker shined for Phoenix, leading them with 32 points and nine assists while Kevin Durant added 25. Three Suns players also came off the bench to score in double figures: Bol Bol (13), Eric Gordon (12) and Drew Eubanks (10).

When and where is the Phoenix Suns vs San Antonio Spurs?

Game Day: Monday, Mar. 25, 2024

Start Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Game Arena: Frost Bank Center

Location: San Antonio, Texas

Ticket details: If you're interested in watching the Phoenix Suns vs San Antonio Spurs matchup live, you can check out Ticketmaster, SeatGeek, Vivid Seats or StubHub for ticket information.

How to watch Phoenix Suns vs San Antonio Spurs?

Aside from attending the game live, there are several other options for you to stay updated on the action. From watching it on TV to live streaming the game, here are your options for watching this game.

Phoenix Suns vs San Antonio Spurs channel list

The Suns vs Spurs game will not be televised nationally. It will be aired on Arizona's Family 3TV / Arizona's Family Sports (away broadcast) and Bally Sports SW-SA (home broadcast).

Phoenix Suns vs San Antonio Spurs radio stations

Alternatively, the game will also be available on the radio. The action will be broadcast on SiriusXM, KMVP 98.7 / S: KSUN (away broadcast) or WOAI/KXTN (home broadcast).

Phoenix Suns vs San Antonio Spurs live streaming details

If you have an NBA League Pass subscription, you can stream the Suns vs Spurs game live or at your own convenience. Another option for live streaming the game is through Fubo TV, provided that you have a subscription as well.