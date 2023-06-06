How to watch Shooting Stars? Finding out more about the LeBron James documentary

LeBron James' book, "Shooting Stars," which originally featured stories from his high school basketball career, has now been adapted into a film available exclusively on Peacock. The film, released on June 2, brings the book to life on screen. Currently, Peacock is the only legal platform to watch the film..

Directed by Chris Robinson, the film stars Mookie Cook, one of America's top basketball prospects, and tells the story of LeBron James and his childhood friends: Dru Joyce III, Willie McGee, Sian Cotton, and Romeo Travis.

It focuses on their decision to transfer from Akron public school to St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, where they could continue playing basketball together and extend their journey from their recreational league team, Shooting Stars. The movie not only portrays their on-court achievements but also delves into the challenges they faced and conquered together.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Looking back at LeBron James' high school years

LeBron James and his childhood friends

LeBron James rose to prominence during his high school years and showcased immense potential. Growing up in Akron, Ohio, James stood out at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, where he excelled in both academics and basketball. His extraordinary talent led to him being dubbed "The Chosen One" at a young age.

His physical prowess surpassed that of his peers, making him stand out on the court. He possessed unmatched skills and could easily outperform the average adult player.

Throughout his high school career, James received numerous accolades. He was named Ohio's Mr. Basketball three times and earned a spot on the USA Today All-USA First Team three times as well. Notably, he made history by becoming the first junior to win the Gatorade National Player of the Year Award in boys' basketball.

The statistics James achieved during his high school years were astonishing, resembling those seen in the NBA. Given his remarkable talent, it was a logical decision for the young James to forgo college and enter the 2003 NBA draft directly.

Poll : 0 votes