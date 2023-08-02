How to watch Slovenia vs Greece: Streaming options, timings, and other details explored

In preparation for the FIBA World Cup, Slovenia will be taking on Greece in a tuneup game. The game is scheudled for August 2nd, and will begin at 2:30 pm EDT (3:30 pm Eastern Time).

For those that want to see Slovenia take on Greece, you're in luck. There are some streaming options for this international matchup. If you sign up for a Courtside 1891 Plus account, the game can be watched for free. However, there might be some geo-restrictions depending on where you are located.

This matchup is sure to garner a lot of attention as two of the NBA's biggest stars will be suiting up. On the Slovenia side, they'll have the services of Dallas Mavericks All-Star Luka Doncic. Meanwhile, two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo will be on the court for Greece.

What other NBA players will be in the lineup for Slovenia vs. Greece?

Both of these teams have star power for the FIBA World Cup, but their rosters quickly thin out after that. Outside of Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo, there aren't many other NBA players featured in this matchup.

Outside of Luka, only one other player in the league currently. That being Vlatko Cancar. The 6-foot-8 forward was a second-round pick by the Denver Nuggets in 2017. He played in 60 games this season and averaged 5.0 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

Aside from this duo, there is a former NBA player on the Slovenia roster as well. Zoran Dragic, younger brother of longtime veteran Goran Dragic. Zoran last played in the league 2015 as a member of the Miami Heat.

As for Greece, the only NBA players on their roster is the Antetokounmpo brothers. Oldest brother Thanasis made headlines last week as he agreed to return to the Milwaukee Bucks in free agency. He appeared in 37 games in 2023 and averaged 1.4 points and 1.2 rebounds.

Kostas Antetokounmpo was the final pick of the 2018 draft, and won a championship with the LA Lakers in 2020, but hasn't been on an NBA roster since the 2021 season. Currently, the 25-year-old forward is playing for Panathinaikos of the Greek Basket League.

