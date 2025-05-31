"How? We only have $5.1M" - Lakers fans react after becoming favorites to land Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's cousin 

The LA Lakers are a name to watch out for this offseason as they look to replenish their depth around Luka Doncic and LeBron James. One of their primary targets in NBA free agency could be Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's cousin, Nickeil Alexander-Walker. However, Alexander-Walker is an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

The Lakers don't have the cap space to sign him, as he could demand an annual fee of around $20 million. The most the Lakers could offer is the taxpayer midlevel exception, which is projected to be around $5.7 million. Meanwhile, a sign-and-trade could also be a possibility, but it would hardcap Minnesota, so it remains an unlikely proposition.

One of the key reasons behind the Lakers having no wiggle room is LeBron James opting into his player option for the 2025-26 season. If he took a pay cut over the $15 million range, LA would have the non-taxpayer midlevel exception worth $14 million and more wiggle room to pursue free agent signings.

However, despite the complex nature of acquiring Nickeil Alexander-Walker, the Lakers have been labeled as favorites by Bovada to acquire the 3-and-D guard from Minnesota. LA has +235 odds to land him.

Here's how the team's fanbase reacted after learning about these odds:

²³𝙻𝚎𝙱𝚛𝚘𝚗𝚌𝚑𝚒𝚝𝚒𝚜🏀☄️🌎💞 @https://x.com/BronGotGame let’s goooo demon coming soon

Another rejected the idea, saying:

APHoops @https://x.com/APH00PS Literally not possible lol Minnesota wouldn’t S&T him cause then they’d hard cap themselves and wouldn’t be able to fill out the roster. And they can’t sign him in free agency cause they only have $5.3M to spend

Another mocked the betting site's prediction:

Chase @https://x.com/BolieveInNix How often has the team with the best odds from Bovada landed the player? I've yet to notice it happen

One fan pointed out Walker-Alexander's potential fee:

OKC_Hawk @https://x.com/Flip4561/status/1928632297437241531 He gonna want 20 mil they can't afford him

Another believed this could be a possibility:

OKC enthusiasts @https://x.com/okcenthusiasts/status/1928613134769524872 i can see this happening, would be a great pick up for them

Lakers still have a shot at Nickeil Alexander-Walker, with no other team boasting cap space

The LA Lakers will remain in the hunt to sign Nickeil Alexander-Walker. No other team has the cap space to sign him apart from the Brooklyn Nets. For Minnesota, a sign-and-trade would put it at a disadvantage with a hard cap, but it's a feasible move if it can secure contracts in return.

Provided the Timberwolves don't have bigger plans to acquire a max contract player, the Lakers can engage the Timberwolves in an Alexander-Walker deal with a piece like Dalton Knecht and salary fillers. The teams could also rope in a third trade partner to make the math work.

