How will Joe Harris' injury and extended absence impact the Brooklyn Nets?

The Brooklyn Nets have started to make their presence felt across the NBA as they sit atop the Eastern Conference standings currently with a 14-6 record. After a slow start to the regular season, the Nets have finally found their groove, and have won 7 of their last 10 games. Although the Nets have started to thrive with their play on the court as of late, it looks as if things are going to get a little more challenging for the team moving forward.

In a report today from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, it was announced that Brooklyn Nets shooting guard Joe Harris is expected to undergo a surgical operation on his ankle. Harris is expected to potentially miss four to eight weeks with the surgery, as the operation is addressing "a little bone particle" in the ankle.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Brooklyn Nets guard Joe Harris is expected to miss four to eight weeks with ankle surgery, agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. Surgery is addressing "a little bone particle" in ankle, Steve Nash said. Brooklyn Nets guard Joe Harris is expected to miss four to eight weeks with ankle surgery, agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. Surgery is addressing "a little bone particle" in ankle, Steve Nash said.

Although the Brooklyn Nets have been known for having some impressive depth on their roster, the extended loss of veteran Joe Harris is a notable one. Harris has been a crucial complementary piece to Brooklyn's rotation. He's known for his ability to stretch the floor and give superstar players Kevin Durant and James Harden a valuable asset on the wings to hurt opposing defenses from outside.

Harris was starting to find his groove before it was announced he would be sidelined for an extended period of time. Over the previous six-game stretch, Harris went on to average 13.0 points per game while shooting 58.3% from the field and an eye-opening 61.1% from three. It will be interesting to see what direction head coach Steve Nash goes in when it comes to replacing the production and role that Harris played for this team. Brooklyn has a couple of intriguing rotation pieces off the bench that Nash could give extended minutes to. One of those options could be veteran guard Patty Mills, who has been an important bench contributor this season.

When the Brooklyn Nets signed Patty Mills this offseason in free agency, the hope was that Mills could give the team some added firepower behind the likes of Kyrie Irving. Since Irving continues to sit out regarding the COVID-19 vaccination, Mills has suddenly become a crucial part of the Nets rotation. So far this year, Mills is averaging 12.3 points per game while shooting 50.0% from downtown.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

With the latest news regarding Joe Harris expecting to miss at least four weeks, Steve Nash could simply look to Mills to play more of a role in the rotation. Another option for the Nets could be veteran wing DeAndre Bembry or even rookie microwave scorer Cam Thomas. There's no doubt that the Brooklyn Nets have plenty of depth on their current roster to be able to adjust to the recent news of veteran wing Joe Harris being sidelined. It will be fascinating to see what head coach Steve Nash decides to do with the team's rotation moving forward. Brooklyn is preparing to take on the New York Knicks tomorrow before a pair of home games against the Minnesota Timberwolves and Chicago Bulls.

Edited by David Nyland