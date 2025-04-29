"How in the world did Steph win a ring with Andrew Wiggins": Heat fans in shambles after forward's Game 4 struggles

The Miami Heat suffered a 138-83 loss in Game 4 of their first-round matchup versus the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA playoffs on Monday. With the loss, Miami was closed out with a sweep, suffering its final loss of the series in front of a friendly crowd at Kaseya Center.

Many Heat players struggled in Game 4, including forward Andrew Wiggins, who the team acquired in the blockbuster deal with the Golden State Warriors in exchange for Jimmy Butler. Wiggins scored 12 points, but shot 5-of-12 from the field with three turnovers. He also struggled on the defensive end.

Heat fans reacted to Wiggins' poor Game 4 performance, questioning his success alongside Steph Curry in Golden State.

"How in the world did Steph win a ring with Andrew Wiggins?" one fan questioned.

"Steph Curry winning a title with Andrew Wiggins as his 2nd and 3rd option automatically puts him over Kobe for me," another fan added.

"Stephen Curry won a championship with Andrew Wiggins," a third fan posted. "He's a top 3-5 player all time."

Fans continued to ridicule Wiggins for his poor performance on Monday night.

"Andrew Wiggins was one of the most athletic humans I've ever seen play this sport, and he chose a DeMarre Carroll career path," a fan commented. "What a loser."

"Andrew Wiggins is a bad basketball player," another fan added.

"Warriors fans being upset they traded Andrew Wiggins for Jimmy Butler was the weirdest part of this NBA season," a third fan shared.

Cavaliers sweep Heat with Game 4 victory

The Cavaliers dominated the Heat in Game 4, sending Miami home early on the back of a 138-83 victory. Miami struggled throughout the contest, shooting 36.0% from the field and 20.4% from 3-point range.

Cleveland also forced 19 turnovers in the victory, shooting mightily efficiently from the field on the offensive end. The Cavs made 54.7% of their shots from the field and connected on 22 of their 47 3-pointers as a team. Donovan Mitchell led the way for the Cavaliers, scoring a team-high 22 points with five assists and a steal defensively.

Jarrett Allen also posted a memorable performance, finishing Game 4 with a 14-point, 12-rebound double-double and six steals. With the win, the Cavaliers will advance to the Eastern Conference semi-finals, where they'll meet the winner of the Milwaukee Bucks-Indiana Pacers opening round series.

