"Stop being a coward" - Stephen A. Smith rips into Knicks president Leon Rose after shocking Tom Thibodeau decision

On Tuesday, the New York Knicks announced the dismissal of head coach Tom Thibodeau — a move that immediately drew passionate reactions from all around the NBA community. One of these reactions came from an ESPN personality who wears his orange and blue heart on his sleeve.

Appearing on "NBA Today," Stephen A. Smith let the world know that he had a bone to pick with Knicks president Leon Rose when it comes to the firing of Thibodeau.

"To be quite honest with you, I think we New Yorkers should find Leon Rose's statement offensive," Smith said. "Get the hell in front of a microphone and a camera, and answer questions. Stop being a coward. That's how he's acting."

As heated as he was, Smith went on to clarify that he was not delivering a personal attack against the Knicks executive.

"I'm not calling him that as a man or as a person. I'm saying that's how he's been acting as president of the New York Knicks when it comes to communicating with the media and articulating the decisions that you make, and why they are being made," Smith added.

Thibodeau's dismissal comes on the heels of the Knicks' first Eastern Conference Finals appearance in 25 years. Among all the reputed head coaches who have been at the helm of the Knicks since 2000 — including Jeff Van Gundy, Larry Brown, Mike D'Antoni, and Mike Woodson — only Thibodeau was able to lead the team past the second round and on the cusp of the NBA Finals.

In the aftermath of Tuesday's events, Smith has joined fans and analysts clamoring for the Knicks organization to be more transparent on the reasons behind the dismissal of Thibodeau.

Stephen A. Smith calls the dismissal of Knicks HC Tom Thibodeau "scapegoat mentality"

On "NBA Today," Smith went so far as to say that Thibodeau was a "scapegoat" following the Knicks' conference final loss.

"I don't think this was fair to Tom Thibodeau at all, and I'm somebody who has been very critical of him in terms of his lack of use of his bench, Smith said. "Him being gone, it's like a scapegoat mentality." [Timestamp - 0:33]

All eyes will be on the Knicks organization as they seek a new head coach this offseason. Of course, Thibodeau's next NBA destination will be eagerly monitored as well.

