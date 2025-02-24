"Huge fan" - Tyrese Haliburton pens heartfelt appreciation note for Pacers analyst

Tyrese Haliburton on Sunday showed his appreciation for Caitlin Cooper, the writer behind “Basketball, She Wrote,” as the Indiana Pacers blog celebrated its two-year anniversary.

Haliburton, who has experience in basketball analysis and podcasting, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his admiration for Cooper’s work.

“Huge fan of your analysis and hoop genius, game needs more Caitlin Cooper’s! Congrats!” Haliburton said.

Tyrese Haliburton's message was in response to Cooper’s own post reflecting on the journey of starting her blog.

“Today marks two years of Basketball, She Wrote. When I started this, I was excited, scared, nervous, & full of self-doubt,” she wrote.

“I still am. But I'm also very proud of this milestone and grateful to everyone who has supported me in creating a basketball platform about basketball.”

Cooper later reposted Haliburton’s reply, adding two heart emojis.

Tyrese Haliburton leads Pacers to win over Clippers

Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers secured a decisive 129-111 victory over the LA Clippers on Sunday.

The Pacers' star point guard delivered a stellar performance, recording 29 points, 12 assists, and three steals while orchestrating an offense that saw six other teammates reach double figures.

This marked Haliburton’s 16th double-double of the season and his highest-scoring game since January.

With him at the helm, the Pacers' offense flourished. Aaron Nesmith contributed 19 points, Myles Turner finished with 17 points and six rebounds, T.J. McConnell added 13, while Pascal Siakam posted a 12-point, 12-rebound double-double. Andrew Nembhard also chipped in 12 points.

For the Clippers, James Harden stepped up in Kawhi Leonard’s absence, leading the team with 31 points, 11 assists, seven rebounds, three steals and two blocks.

Ivica Zubac added 22 points and six rebounds, Amir Coffey scored 14 and recent trade acquisition Bogdan Bogdanovic finished with 11 points.

Indiana will host the Denver Nuggets tomorrow as part of a back-to-back. They’ll then remain at home until Wednesday, when they face the Toronto Raptors at home.

After that, they travel to Miami for a matchup with the Heat on Friday before opening March with consecutive home games against the Chicago Bulls and Houston Rockets.

Riding a three-game win streak, the Pacers hold the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-23 record. They sit four games behind the third-seeded New York Knicks and half a game ahead of the No. 5 Milwaukee Bucks.

