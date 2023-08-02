“Huh”- Bradley Beal calls out report which suggested Cooper Flagg ‘cooked’ him

Phoenix Suns star Bradley Beal has been a hot topic in recent days. There is a rumor swirling that Cooper Flagg was giving him work in a game of one-on-one. Right now, Flagg is one of the top high school basketball players in the country.

The story going around is that Flagg and Beal were both at Jayson Tatum's basketball camp. They decided to engage in a little one-on-one, with the high school star not holding back against Beal. This led to the All-Star getting mad as he was taking it easy on Flagg.

"I guess the rumor is that Brad Beal and him were squaring off 1-on-1 and Brad Beal was taking it lightly. It's a high school kid. Then Cooper started giving it to him. And I guess the rumor is, Cooper started talking trash and Bradley Beal got mad. Really mad."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

When Beal saw this post doing numbers on Instagram, he decided to comment and set the record straight. He posted a simple "Huh?" with a bunch of laughing and cap emjois. Based on this response, the story might have been blown out of proportion.

Could Bradley Beal actually have had trouble against Cooper Flagg?

As an NBA star, it seems unlikely that Bradley Beal was actually having trouble in a game of one-on-one against Cooper Flagg. While he is one of the top high school players right now, the Phoenix Suns guard is used to much stiffer competition.

It could be possible that Beal underestimated Flagg while they were squaring off. At only 16-years-old, the high school phenom does have an NBA ready frame. Flagg currently stands at 6-foot-8 and weighs in at about 200. With this kind of size, he might have been able to overwhelm Beal at first.

At the end of the day, it seems tough to think this is how things really went down between Beal and Flagg. Not to take anything away from the young player, but we're talking about a multi-time All-Star. Beal had multiple 30+ point per game seasons with the Washington Wizards. It's a bit puzzling to think he was trying his hardest and having trouble against a 16-year-old high schooler.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)