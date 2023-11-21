“Humbled the s**t out of us” - Mark Cuban highlights turning point in Mavs rebuild involving Luka Doncic

Mavs owner Mark Cuban has never been scared to spend money. He is one of the most front-facing owners in the NBA. He seems to run his Dallas Mavericks franchise to win, not just make money. However, the team has had to suffer through some rebuilds since the turn of the century.

The Mavericks had to endure some losing to end up with a top-five pick. They, of course, used that pick on transcendent star Luka Donic. The Slovenians elevated the Mavs back to contender status.

Cuban knew his team needed a reset to get to the point of acquiring Doncic. It was a humbling experience that his team had experienced before. In 2007, the “We Believe” Warriors upset the No. 1 seed Mavericks team in the playoffs.

That sparked a culture reset in Dallas, which eventually led to a title in 2011. Cuban sees the similarities with the current team’s reset after drafting Doncic.

“When we got beat in 2006-7 by Golden State. Humbled the shit out of us and that put us back on a mission,” Cuban said. “It took us a few years to get there but I think the same thing has happened with Luka.”

Cuban made the comments during an appearance on the “All the Smoke” podcast with Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes. Cuban said his team enjoyed the opportunity to rebuild and come back stronger after a disappointing last season. The Mavs missed the playoffs and finished with a losing record.

“I think last year humbled all of us and Luka has come back with a vengeance. He worked hard this summer,” Cuban said. “When things don't go well, you get a better understanding of the game. When things are going well it's easy. It's when things don't go well that you find out who you are, who your teammates are, who the organization is and I think Luka more than any of us really took that to heart.”

The Mavs have responded quite well this season. Dallas sits inside the top four of the West currently and came out of the gates red hot. Doncic and Irving seem to be playing much better together this season.

The offense is flowing as well. The Mavs are second in the league in scoring. They are putting up 122.8 points per game, just behind the Indiana Pacers at 125.7.

Luka Doncic growing as a leader for the Mavs

A lot of the Mavs resurgence has to do with Luka Donic, of course. The Slovenian youngster is firmly among the top-five talents in the league. However, Cuban said he is also the clear leader of the team on and off the court and even learned a thing or two from a fellow famed Dallas Maverick.

“His leadership skills have improved, his communication skills have improved,” Cuban said. “He's learned from Dirk that you got to add something to your game every summer and he's done that. So you know all the pieces that you need to do to be a champion, he has pulled those pieces together.”

Doncic currently leads the team in points, rebounds, assists and steals. He is averaging a stat line of 30.6 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 8.1 apg and 1.1 spg. He is also third in the league in scoring.