"Humbly, I don't see contests": Michael Porter Jr. responds to memes about his lack of passing

Michael Porter Jr. is an NBA champion and sharpshooter who shot 41.3% from three during the Denver Nuggets' title charge in 2023. The former high-school player, however, only averages just over one assist a game for his career, leading to a flurry of Michael "Never Swing the Rock" Porter Jr. memes on NBA social circles.

Responding to the memes, Porter let the fans know about his self-belief.

Porter claims he is one of the finest shooters of basketball in the league and doesn't see any competition on Answering Your Questions with Curious Mike:

"I'm aware of the Michael 'Never Swing The Rock' Porter Jr. I'm one of the best shooters in the league, humbly."

"I don't see contests. It doesn't feel contested," Porter added.

Michael Porter Jr. has come this far despite multiple serious injuries. The Denver Nuggets rewarded him with a huge contract which reflects their plans for him going ahead.

Michael Porter Jr. suffered a career-threatening injury two minutes into his college career

Porter Jr. was one of highest rated prospects going into collegiate basketball in 2018; however, his Missouri career was cut short by injuries. MPJ sustained a back injury early in his collegiate career, which was so bad that the Nuggets star had to cancel a workout in front of lottery teams before his draft owing to horrible muscle spasms.

Although injury concerns dimmed his draft prospects, Porter Jr. was drafted at 14 in 2018. However, the sweet-shooting wing has proven all doubters wrong, despite injuries further derailing his career.

MPJ is currently one of the coveted wings in the league and averages 15.2 points and 5.9 rebounds, shooting 3s at a 41.7% clip for his career.

Michael will be looking to shoot 3s at the end of Nikola Jokic's dimes till the end of time.

