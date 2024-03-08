"Hurting real bad": Anthony Edwards confirms injury after hitting head on the rim on incredible chase-down block 

On a night when the Minnesota Timberwolves were particularly in need of a standout performance, Anthony Edwards rose to the occasion.

His efforts culminated in a dramatic chase-down block at the buzzer, clinching a 113-111 victory for Minnesota.

Ant executed the left-handed block with such elevation that he made contact with his head on the rim. It's a testament to the sheer intensity and athleticism he brought to the game's decisive moment.

Speaking to Marney Gellner from Bally Sports North, he said:

"I hit my head, I think on the rim. It's hurting real bad. And I landed on my wrist. I ain't never jumped that high in my life."

With Karl-Anthony Towns sidelined indefinitely due to a knee injury and Monte Morris out with hamstring soreness, Edwards stepped up, carrying the team on his shoulders to secure a significant road victory against the Indiana Pacers.

He delivered an exceptional performance, scoring a game-high 44 points, with 29 of those coming in the second half.

Anthony Edwards' clutch performance in the win over Indiana Pacers

In the game's critical moments, Anthony exemplified what it means to be clutch. He sank a 3-pointer to give Minnesota a 108-105 lead with just 1:11 remaining on the clock.

Not resting on his laurels, Ant then made a jumper on the following possession, extending the Timberwolves' lead to 110-105 with only 47 seconds left in the game.

Responding to Myles Turner's 3-pointer for Indiana, Ant countered with a jumper of his own, pushing the Timberwolves ahead 112-108 with just 22 seconds left on the clock.

The Pacers managed to narrow the gap to a single point with a timely three, bringing the score to 112-111 with 16.7 seconds remaining.

He was then sent to the free-throw line, where he made one of two shots, extending Minnesota's lead slightly with 7.2 seconds left.

This set the stage for Edwards' dramatic, game-sealing chase-down block, a highlight-reel moment that ensured a Minnesota victory.

Anthony Edwards avoids major injuries after ankle roll and scary fall

Just 26 seconds into the game, Anthony Edwards experienced a setback when he turned his left ankle, leading to his temporary exit from the court.

In a display of resilience, he returned to the game, only to face another challenge later in the first half when he fell hard and was once again taken to the locker room. Undeterred, he made a second comeback, continuing his participation in the action.

