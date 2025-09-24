  • home icon
  • "Hypocritical crybaby": Fans gang up on Jeff Teague as Tyrese Haliburton delivers 'karma' with cold shoulder treatment 

By Kevin McCormick
Modified Sep 24, 2025 18:20 GMT
Fans gang up on Jeff Teague as Tyrese Haliburton delivers 'karma' (Source: Imagn)

Since breaking into the world of podcasting, Jeff Teague has gone viral on numerous occasions for telling comedic stories about his career. The longtime point guard has the internet buzzing again, but this time, he is the target of outrage.

Alongside his co-hosts on the "Club 520" show, Teague gives his thoughts on everything in and around the NBA. He's been known to be hard on players at times, with Tyrese Haliburton being a victim of his criticism in the past.

Earlier this month, Teague and Haliburton were both in attendance for WWE's Wrestlepalooza that took place in Indiana. The former champion tried to share a moment with the Indiana Pacers star, but was given the cold shoulder.

Upon discussing the encounter on his podcast, NBA fans sounded off on Teague for wanting attention from Haliburton after bashing him in the past.

Despite being an Indiana native and former Pacer, Jeff Teague didn't hold back on Haliburton and company last season. Even while they were pulling off upsets en route to an NBA Final appearance, he still bashed them on his podcast multiple times.

One of the latest instances of Teague jabbing at Haliburton was downplaying the release of his signature shoe. During the finals, he doubled down saying that nobody is going to rush to buy the debut sneaker of Haliburton's line.

Jeff Teague refused to give Tyrese Haliburton 'superstar' label during NBA Finals run

As stated previously, Jeff Teague has never been shy to take aim at Tyrese Haliburton in the media. Even after he delivered an iconic moment on the game's biggest stage, he refused to give him his flowers.

Following Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Teague was a guest on the "Rich Eisen Show" to discuss the action between the Indiana Pacers and OKC Thunder. When naming the superstars in the series, he refused to give the All-Star point guard such an honor.

"I think Tyrese can be a superstar and SGA is on his way to being a superstar," Teague said. "I think Tyrese, he has potential to be a superstar, but I think we have too many games like last game where he doesn't show up for three quarters."

These remarks, along with many others, have clearly struck a nerve with the Pacers' star point guard. Based on their encounter last week, it is abundantly clear that the two have some things to work out moving forward if their relationship is ever going to improve.

Kevin McCormick

Kevin McCormick

Kevin McCormick is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in journalism and a bachelor's degree in Sports Management Marketing from Holy Family University.

Kevin has worked with various notable outlets throughout his career, including 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, Heavy Sports, and Sports Illustrated/FanNation, before joining Sportskeeda in March 2022.

Specializing in NBA and WNBA coverage, Kevin's passion for basketball stems from his hometown team, the Philadelphia 76ers. Among his favorite players are Kevin Durant, Chet Holmgren, and Steph Curry, while his all-time favorites include Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.

Kevin holds Coach K in high regard for the large input he's had on the game helping mold players across multiple generations. Kevin believes the iconic rivalry between Larry Bird and Magic Johnson helped elevate the league to its current status.

Through his writing, Kevin provides in-depth analysis and insights into player and coach quotes. He prioritizes sourcing information from credible and reliable outlets.

Kevin enjoys reading, aiming to finish at least one book per month, and he is a big fan of music.

