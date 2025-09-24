"Hypocritical crybaby": Fans gang up on Jeff Teague as Tyrese Haliburton delivers 'karma' with cold shoulder treatment 

Since breaking into the world of podcasting, Jeff Teague has gone viral on numerous occasions for telling comedic stories about his career. The longtime point guard has the internet buzzing again, but this time, he is the target of outrage. Alongside his co-hosts on the &quot;Club 520&quot; show, Teague gives his thoughts on everything in and around the NBA. He's been known to be hard on players at times, with Tyrese Haliburton being a victim of his criticism in the past. Earlier this month, Teague and Haliburton were both in attendance for WWE's Wrestlepalooza that took place in Indiana. The former champion tried to share a moment with the Indiana Pacers star, but was given the cold shoulder. Upon discussing the encounter on his podcast, NBA fans sounded off on Teague for wanting attention from Haliburton after bashing him in the past. swagmaster @_tpereira3LINKlol f*** this hypocritical cry baby, bro was talking shit all season about Tyrese &amp; even called up the Cavs during the playoffs with charts telling them to force him to go left. Now he’s crying for a handshake? Not to mention his CC hate, Tyrese aint gonna f*** with himSmart Punk @onlymessihasmorLINKKarma lolKory Waldron @FullAccessHoopsLINKSeems like talking on the internet has ramifications in real life.. who would’ve thought?Crayola @_heysiimbaLINKU was tlkin hella shit bout bro all year not giving him his credit that’s likely whyThe House that Kami Built @KamitronPTWLINKJeff was hating big time on the Pacers and Tyrese all playoffs, so you can't be surprised if the guy doesn't wanna rock with you in person. I always sensed a bit of jealousy in how he talks about Tyrese anyway and getting ignored couldn't have felt good for himShane🇵🇸 @SBake4119LINKThis dude slandered the team the entire playoff run and thought shit would be cool bro get OUTTA here lmaoDespite being an Indiana native and former Pacer, Jeff Teague didn't hold back on Haliburton and company last season. Even while they were pulling off upsets en route to an NBA Final appearance, he still bashed them on his podcast multiple times.One of the latest instances of Teague jabbing at Haliburton was downplaying the release of his signature shoe. During the finals, he doubled down saying that nobody is going to rush to buy the debut sneaker of Haliburton's line.Jeff Teague refused to give Tyrese Haliburton 'superstar' label during NBA Finals runAs stated previously, Jeff Teague has never been shy to take aim at Tyrese Haliburton in the media. Even after he delivered an iconic moment on the game's biggest stage, he refused to give him his flowers. Following Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Teague was a guest on the &quot;Rich Eisen Show&quot; to discuss the action between the Indiana Pacers and OKC Thunder. When naming the superstars in the series, he refused to give the All-Star point guard such an honor. &quot;I think Tyrese can be a superstar and SGA is on his way to being a superstar,&quot; Teague said. &quot;I think Tyrese, he has potential to be a superstar, but I think we have too many games like last game where he doesn't show up for three quarters.&quot; These remarks, along with many others, have clearly struck a nerve with the Pacers' star point guard. Based on their encounter last week, it is abundantly clear that the two have some things to work out moving forward if their relationship is ever going to improve.