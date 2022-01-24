"I was 18 years old saving a franchise ,so I don't understand" - LeBron James squashes concerns about heavy workload and playing more minutes

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James has said that he is unconcerned with his heavy workload and minutes after another impressive outing on Sunday.

The Lakers recovered from a 22-point deficit, but fell 113-107 to the Miami Heat, despite a solid outing from James. The 37-year-old put up 33 points on the night, but the Lakers slipped to their 24th loss of the season to slip below 0.500 once again.

Despite his team's defeat, James said he was pleased with his form, particularly in offense. He also commented on his workload, saying he has been doing it since he was 18. James said:

"I don't need to score 30 a night. I'm in one of the best zones, offensively, that I've been in in my career, and I don't plan on stopping it. That's just how I feel, I feel fantastic. Shooting the ball extremely well from the field. I didn't shoot the three ball well tonight, but all eight of them felt great."

"Shooting efficient from the free-throw line, I'm shooting efficient from the field, very efficient at the rim. So, I don't go into the game saying, 'Oh, you got to score 30, or you guys don't have a chance to win,' I just play the game. The scoring has just been happening organically. So, workload, I don't know. I was 18 years old saving a franchise, so I don't understand."

It was a rather tumultuous week, considering Anthony Davis' imminent return and Russell Westbrook's situation with the coaching staff as the Purple and Gold grapple with issues both on and off the court.

Can LeBron James carry the LA Lakers to a championship?

There are concerns regarding the Lakers' ability to turn their season around. However, LeBron James' form is a beacon of hope for fans that the campaign could end well for the team.

The 23-24 Lakers are currently eighth in the Western Conference. Barely ahead of the LA Clippers, the Lakers are definitely not in the position they were expected to be in at this point of the season.

Despite the continued brilliant exploits of James, the Lakers continue to struggle as a team. Plagued by injuries and chemistry issues, the 17-time champions have struggled to be competitive. James has single-handedly kept the team's hopes alive, but their other superstars need to come to the party.

At 37, James is still a dominant force in the NBA. Enjoying one of the best scoring seasons of his legendary career, James is currently the league's second leading scorer, having registered 28.9 points per game.

He has taken up the team's offensive load in the absence of Anthony Davis. James has been an absolute force of nature, playing multiple positions on the floor including center.

Although the LA Lakers have struggled with consistency this season, the team has also never had a completely healthy roster at any point. That in itself creates many possibilities for what the team could potentially achieve this season.

While the championship seems like a far-fetched dream at this point, counting out LeBron James in the playoffs is never a wise decision. With Davis' imminent return and Westbrook playing more like himself in the last two games, all the Lakers really need is consistency.

Against the Brooklyn Nets next, the Purple and Gold will look to return to .500 and build up a series of wins to move up the conference standings.

