"I was acting up”: Draya Michele reflects on wild dream that’s making her rethink drinking altogether

Jalen Green’s girlfriend, Draya Michele, recently revealed that she is about to make a major lifestyle change. Through an Instagram Story, Michele announced that she will quit drinking after a “dream” exposed the potential disadvantage of the same.

According to her recent social media activity, Draya Michele had a dream where cameras captured her drunk at an important event.

“Guys, I had a dream that I was drunk at a very important event and was being recorded being drunk at the event. And even though it was a dream, I don’t think I wanna drink anymore cause I was acting up,” Draya Michele wrote on her Story.

Credits: Instagram (@drayamichele)

Draya has previously spoken about consuming alcohol, but only when partying.

“I really love sweets. And alcohol goes with partying. If I’m going to drink, I try to diet. If I’m not going to diet, I try to skip dessert,” Draya Michele said, via Bet.

The 40-year-old’s decision to quit drinking alcohol could make for a great marketing campaign for “Liquid Death” – the non-alcoholic brand endorsed by Jalen Green.

Draya Michele’s boyfriend Jalen Green hurt his knee in Game 5

Jalen Green began Game 5 of the Western Conference first-round battle against the Golden State Warriors with an aggressive mindset. While doing so, he seemingly hurt his knee and was seen limping mid-way through the first quarter. Green was sidelined for the remainder of the quarter, icing his left knee.

Although he did return, the injury seemed to have a huge impact on his performance. Green finished the night with merely 11 points on 37.5% FG. But backed by Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks, and Amen Thompson’s combined 75-point contribution, the Houston Rockets clinched a 131-116 win.

Following the game, Jalen Green put concerned fans at ease with a promising update on his injury. As reported by the Houston Chronicle, the Rockets guard said he "should be good" to go for Game 6.

Green has mightily struggled against the physical Warriors, failing to reach double digits in points scored three times already. Through the first five games, the 23-year-old has averaged 14.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists on a subpar 38.8/33.3/60 shooting split.

The Rockets will need Jalen Green to be fully healthy for the crucial Game 6 in San Francisco. To keep Houston’s playoff hopes alive and push the series to Game 7, Green will need to redeem himself with a performance similar to his Game 2 38-point scoring outburst.

