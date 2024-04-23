"I actually don't like basketball": Lakers fans suffer incredibly heartwrenching loss courtesy of Jamal Murray buzzer-beater

Lakers fans are distraught following Jamal Murray's buzzer-beating jumper that secured the Denver Nuggets' victory in Game 2 of their first-round matchup, giving them a 2-0 series lead.

Tied at 99-all after LeBron James missed a wide-open 3-pointer, Jamal Murray took matters into his own hands, sinking a jumper over Anthony Davis as time expired.

Claire de Lune, an NBA writer and Lakers fan, jokingly remarked in a post on X that she doesn't actually like basketball after LA’s loss.

“I actually don’t like basketball,” she said.

Some fans, meanwhile, made jokes at Anthony Davis' expense. Recently, Davis had expressed that he's the best defensive player in the league, prompting fans to tease him for allowing the game-winning shot to be made over him.

NBA fans on X take shots at Anthony Davis after his DPOY comment

Skip Bayless reacted to Jamal Murray's game-winning shot with a comment that appeared to slight LeBron James. He said:

“PLEASE DON'T TELL ME LEBRON JAMES HAD A WIDE-OPEN UNGUARDED THREE TO WIN IT ... AND MISSED IT ... AND JAMAL MURRAY HAD A FALLAWAY CONTESTED BY ANTHONY DAVIS AT THE BUZZER ... AND MADE IT!”

Meanwhile, Chris Broussard said:

“I’m speechless!”

Here are other reactions from fans:

Jamal Murray & Denver Nuggets go up 2-0, win 10th straight vs Lakers

The Denver Nuggets took a 2-0 series lead against the Los Angeles Lakers, extending their winning streak against the Lakers to 10 games.

Despite the Lakers holding a 20-point lead at one stage, a furious fourth-quarter comeback by the Nuggets, culminating in Jamal Murray's buzzer-beater, sealed the victory for Denver.

The Lakers struggled in the fourth quarter, being outscored 32-20. Murray, despite a relatively inefficient shooting night at 9-for-24, hit the game's biggest shot and finished with 20 points and five assists.

Nikola Jokic, who was named a finalist for this year's MVP award, recorded a triple-double with 27 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists, while Michael Porter Jr. contributed 22 points, nine rebounds and six three-pointers, including a crucial one late in the game.

For the Lakers, Anthony Davis led with 32 points and 11 rebounds, LeBron James added 26 points and 12 assists, and D'Angelo Russell contributed 23 points.

The Lakers have been unable to defeat the Nuggets since Dec. 16, 2022, when they won 126-108.

This victory came when Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley and Dennis Schroder were still Lakers.

The series will now shift to Los Angeles for the next two games.

