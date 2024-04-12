"I actually don't mind the result": Celtics coach Joe Mazulla labels Knicks as 'desperate' after blowout win 

The Boston Celtics, led by head coach Joe Mazzulla, lost to the New York Knicks with a 118-109 score, which marked their second straight loss following the season series-tying loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Despite the setback, Mazzulla remained unfazed. Reflecting on the loss, he said the following:

“I did not like the effort level in the first half. … I actually don't mind the result of the last two games because I think it's important. Going in with a bunch of wins and feeling good about yourself isn't any better than having a little bit of a bloody lip.”

Defeat is an unavoidable aspect of sports, even for a formidable team like the 2023-24 Celtics. This reality becomes increasingly apparent as the regular season draws to a close, with the team's motivations reduced to pride alone.

However, what troubled head coach Joe Mazzulla significantly during their recent loss to the Knicks was the team's lackluster effort, notably obvious in the initial half of the game.

Joe Mazzula liked the fourth-quarter intensity of the Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks

The Celtics faced a daunting deficit, trailing by as much as 30 points, prompting Coach Joe Mazzulla to deploy a full reserve unit towards the end of the game.

This substitution injected some vigor into the match, leading to a more favorable scoreline. Sam Hauser, Payton Pritchard, and Svi Mykhailuk spearheaded the Celtics' offensive charge in the final quarter, contributing a combined total of 31 points out of the team's 38.

Their explosive scoring spree narrowed the Knicks' lead to single digits, earning commendation from Coach Mazzulla for their spirited performance.

“I like the way the start of the fourth quarter went. I really like the way those guys competed at a high level at the end of the game. I think it's important."

How the New York Knicks avoided a season series sweep against the Boston Celtics

The Knicks demonstrated a heightened focus, fully embracing their robust style of play under head coach Tom Thibodeau's leadership. Their dominance in rebounding and scoring in the paint, outpacing the Celtics by 16, underscored the divergent approaches of the two teams.

Naturally, with the regular season objectives now minimized for the Celtics, there's a reluctance to push their key players excessively and risk potential injuries. This cautious approach may account for the recent downturn in their performance over the last couple of games.

