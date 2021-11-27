“I would advise LeBron to steer clear of the lane” - Skip Bayless advises LeBron James to stick to hitting logo 3s and avoid contact with Isaiah Stewart

Exactly a week after LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart clashed in a dustup that saw both players ejected and then suspended, their teams will meet again Sunday in Los Angeles when the LA Lakers host the Detroit Pistons.

Before the rematch occurs, television personality Skip Bayless had some words of caution for James.

Early in the third quarter of the Lakers' 121-116 win Nov. 21 in Detroit, James drew blood when his fist caught Stewart's face as they positioned for a rebound. Stewart then made several wild attempts to chase after James. In the aftermath, James was suspended for one game (the first suspension of his 19-year career) and Stewart drew a two-game suspension.

On "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," Bayless discussed James facing Stewart and the Pistons on Sunday.

Skip had this to say:

"I think Isaiah Stewart will politely accept LeBron's apology. I think there will be no hugs, and deep down he'll still be boiling to compete very hard against LeBron."

"I would advise LeBron to stay out there shooting those logo 3's because I don't know if he wants to be driving the basketball. I promise you, if he drives the basketball on a path to Isaiah Stewart's territory Isaiah is going to hard foul him."

Bayless has never been a fan of James and has often dismissed the idea of James being the greatest player of all time. On this occasion, Bayless said James, who will be 37 in a month, will get roughed up if he attempts to drive to the basket against Stewart, 20.

Can LeBron James lead the Lakers to another win against the Pistons?

Los Angeles Lakers v Detroit Pistons

James' presence will likely affect the outcome. The Lakers (10-10) are 4-7 in games without him in the lineup.

The Pistons (4-14), who have scored the lowest number of points per game this season, are in rebuilding mode but are nevertheless a team with a young lineup trying to make a statement.

As it was, Detroit blew a 17-point lead in the last meeting.

The Lakers have not been dominant at Staples Center, but they have a 7-5 win-loss record at home. The Pistons, on the other hand, have won only two road games.

James put together a season-best 39-point performance Wednesday in a 124-116 overtime win at the Indiana Pacers upon returning from suspension. James and Stewart may match up at center if Anthony Davis is unavailable for the second straight game. James played the same role late in the game against the Pacers, and that move yielded great results for the Lakers.

