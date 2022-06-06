"I agree with Steph: The difference tonight was the Warriors' desperate defensive intensity" - Skip Bayless sums up Game 2 of NBA Finals as Steph Curry-led Warriors even series at 1-1

Steph Curry led the Golden State Warriors to a blowout win in Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics.

The 34-year-old scored 29 points while draining five three-pointers on the night. The Warriors' offense kept firing on what was a productive night, but their defense was crucial in leading them to a stunning 107-88 win.

In his post-game walk-off interview, Steph Curry heaped praise on the Warriors' defense as they made things very difficult for the Celtics. Skip Bayless agreed with Curry's comments and shared his thoughts about the same on Twitter. His tweet read:

"I agree with Steph: The difference tonight was the Warriors' desperate defensive intensity."

The pressure on defense by the Golden State Warriors forced 18 turnovers from the Celtics. The Dubs managed to score 33 points off those turnovers, which eventually helped them bag a significant win.

Jayson Tatum, who had a hot shooting night from three-point range, was not effective from mid-range. He shot 6-9 from beyond the arc but was 2-10 from the inside and gave away his share of turnovers as well.

The Steph Curry from D33PThe @warriors are in the midst of a 11-0 run on ABC Steph Curry from D33P 💦The @warriors are in the midst of a 11-0 run on ABC https://t.co/2qT7pttNwv

Al Horford and Marcus Smart were also unable to bring in their usual best as they combined to score only four points in the game. Jaylen Brown was on fire in the first half, but as the game progressed, the Warriors were able to cool him down as well. He scored 17 points on a disappointing 29.4% click.

With the series tied at 1-1, Boston will head home with hopes of taking a possible lead. However, if the Warriors continue to play defense like they did in Game 2, things could get difficult for the 17-time champions.

Steph Curry scores 29 points to help Dubs level the series in style

Steph Curry (left) scorched the Celtics with 29 points.

Steph Curry had a historic first quarter in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. However, despite his brilliance, the team failed to bag a win because of their defensive breakdown in the fourth quarter. The Boston Celtics outscored the Warriors 40-16 in the final 12 minutes.

A strong response was needed from Curry and that is exactly what they got as he kept draining regular buckets to lead the Warriors to victory.

Along with Steph Curry, the Dubs also got a great contribution from Jordan Poole. The youngster scored 17 points on the night and drained a jaw-dropping buzzer-beater to end the third quarter in style.

Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson, however, were not at their offensive best as they combined for only 22 points on the night.

But the Warriors defense was on point and was the leading factor behind their win. As usual, the Dubs had a terrific third quarter on the offensive end, scoring 35 points in that period. They also managed to contain the Celtics to a mere 14 points and take a healthy 23-point lead going into the fourth quarter.

Draymond Green, who was heavily criticised for his performance in Game 1, came back strongly this time around. He scored only nine points but crucially contributed with five rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block.

The veteran got into it right from the very start, though he was issued a technical in the first half for his altercation with Jaylen Brown. Post the incident, Green managed to maintain a calm demeanour to help his team solidify their position in the game.

After the defeat in the first game, the Warriors brought in their experience and were able to level the series. They will have their work cut out over the next two games in what promises to be a hostile Boston environment. However, the Dubs will go into Game 3 with momentum and hope to bag their first lead in the series.

