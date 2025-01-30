"I don't agree with Steve Kerr" - NBA insider unpacks Warriors’ ongoing trade speculation despite dominant win over OKC Thunder

On Wednesday, the Golden State Warriors stunned the Western Conference-leading OKC Thunder 116-109, improving their record to 24-23. After the game, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said he knows the current roster is "capable" and that the strong start to the season "was not a mirage."

The day after the Warriors' win, NBA insider Brian Windhorst expressed his disagreement with Kerr's take. Speaking on ESPN's "NBA Today," Windhorst suggested that the Warriors did not have a high ceiling at all. He clarified, however, that the team wasn't exactly a cellar dweller, either:

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I don't necessarily agree with Steve Kerr...I think they're somewhere in between," Windhorst said. "Frankly, that's where they've been for a while."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Currently, the Warriors are 11th in the Western Conference standings. The team has an identical win-loss record to the Sacramento Kings and is just one game behind the ninth-place Phoenix Suns (24-22).

Though Windhorst believes the Warriors' true talent is good enough for seventh or eighth place in the tightly contested Western Conference, he said their ceiling is still a "play-in team."

Windhorst also weighed in on the strong showing the Warriors had against the Thunder.

"(This game) was a terrific performance. It was also a game where you saw Andrew Wiggins have one of his best offensive games of the year. Gary Payton II had one of his best offensive games of the year. Kevon Looney as well," Windhorst said.

"This is not really a (replicable) situation, and that's why you keep hearing the Warriors' name in trade talks."

According to Windhorst, the Warriors organization has been exploring the trade market in recent days as they look to "make a significant move."

Insider: Golden State Warriors are still in the Jimmy Butler hunt

Another NBA insider weighing in on the Warriors' impending moves is Kevin O'Connor, who tweeted Wednesday that the team remains in the hunt for one of the biggest names on the market.

Expand Tweet

"Sources: The Warriors are one of several teams back in the mix for Jimmy Butler now that the Heat have lowered their asking price," O'Connor wrote on X.

Withthe Miami Heat front office backing down from their initially high price for their disgruntled star, many trade scenarios remain possible, including one in which Butler lands with the Warriors.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.