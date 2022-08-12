“‘I ain’t bowing down to none of y’all’” - Draymond Green says 1x All-Star is the young player who reminds him of himself, cites his faith in his own abilities

On "The Draymond Green Show," the Golden State Warriors forward was asked which young NBA player resembles himself. Green chose Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, even though the two players are so different on the court.

"I'm going to have to go with, in a much different way, Ja Morant," Green said. “‘I ain’t bowing down to none of y’all, I don't care what you've accomplished before I got here, that has absolutely nothing to do with me. I believe in myself and my ability. I'm going to show you that. I'm going to lead. I'm going to talk to you and let you know about it while I'm doing it.

"I'm going to carry others with you ... and most importantly I'm going to do it my way.' And all of those things I just named, I see Ja Morant do."

Green has been one to shine light on players he respects around the league. Although one of the NBA's most competitive players, he's also built a reputation as being a student of the game.

Green is well known as one of the game's top trash talkers. At the same time, he's still spotlighted players he has come on to respect. That includes Morant, who has also built a reputation for his competitive drive. Throughout going toe-to-toe, Green and Morant have had competitive battles on the court.

Throughout his career, Draymond Green has given his honest opinion about storylines throughout the league. It's resulted in Green shining light on some of the NBA's rising talent. This case is no different, as Green praised the mentality and talent of Ja Morant, the Grizzlies star guard.

Memphis is a team on the rise in the Western Conference, and Morant has blossomed into one of the game's top stars. With a young team that took considerable strides last year, Morant and the Grizzlies will be ready to give Green and the Warriors all they can handle in the upcoming season.

Last season, Morant averaged 27.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game while shooting 49.3%, including 34.4% from 3-point range. Also, while being named an All-Star for the first time, the 2019-20 Rookie of the Year landed a coveted starting spot as well.

