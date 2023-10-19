'I ain’t buying no damn weed' | Stephen A. Smith hilariously responds to post dissing outfit game

Stephen A. Smith wore street clothes at a recent NBA preseason game, doing away from his usual business attire every time he wears while hosting ESPN's "First Take." However, one fan roasted his getup, saying Smith resembled an undercover policeman in a buy-bust operation.

The fan, who calls himself "The Pettiest Laker Fan," said via X (Twitter):

"Stephen A. Smith is dressed like the undercover cop that asks, 'May I purchase 2 of your finest marijuanas?'"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Smith was amused by the comment and retweeted the post on Thursday with a reply:

"Now you know I ain’t buying no damn weeeed."

Expand Tweet

The fan took notice of Smith's response and replied,

"Legendary response."

Expand Tweet

Stephen A. Smith still gets trolled for outfit

Some more fans chimed in on Stephen A. Smith's outfit at a recent NBA game.

"That looks like an undercover Cowboys fan," one fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

The "Rational Football League Show," an NFL podcast, then recalled a 2013 episode of "First Take" during which Smith said, "Stay off the weed," and posted the said clip as a comment in his X thread.

Expand Tweet

Another fan, on the other hand, thought Smith brought back some 1990s stuff with his outfit:

"Pulled out that old Cross Colours gear."

Expand Tweet

Danny Rodriguez then posted this:

Expand Tweet

Stephen A. Smith calls out James Harden amid drama with Sixers

Earlier in the day, Stephen A. Smith called out James Harden on "First Take" while discussing the drama surrounding Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers.

After showing up during training camp, Harden has been missing in preseason practice for the Sixers and was recently seen in Houston amid his earlier desire to be traded out of Philadelphia, preferably to the LA Clippers.

"James Harden, my brother, you got to grow up," Smith said. "(You are) 34 years old now. ... My brother, you're a member of a team. I understand you're saying that (team president) Daryl Morey lied to you. What about Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, Tyrese Maxey and all of those people associated with the Philadelphia 76ers who didn't lie to you?

"Bro, what about them? You're just going to leave them hanging like that? You're just going to act up the way that you're acting up? Come on, man! You got to stop that."

Smith making a hilarious response on X after he spitted some truth bomb on his show sounds like he's back to his jolly form.