"I ain't gonna be starstruck" - Scoot Henderson unfazed by Kevin Durant's aura following Suns vs Blazers

Going through the draft process, confidence was one of the main things that stood out for Scoot Henderson. The No. 3 pick backed that up with his comments regarding a preseason matchup.

In the past, rookies have admitted to getting overwhelmed when playing against some of the top stars in the league. With prospects entering the NBA so young now, they often get a chance to match up against players they grew up idolizing. However, that isn't the case for Scoot Henderson.

Following the Portland Trail Blazers recent matchup against the Phoenix Suns, Scoot Henderson was asked his thoughts about facing off with Kevin Durant. The young guard let the media know he doesn't play on getting starstruck at all this year.

"Nah. I ain't starstruck. I ain't gonna be starstruck, either."

Henderson appears to be in the right frame of mind as he gets ready for his first season in the NBA.

Scoot Henderson shows glimpse of star potential vs. Phoenix Suns

This offseason, the Portland Trail Blazers drafted Scoot Henderson third overall with the intent on him being a pillar for the franchise. With Damian Lillard now traded, he is set to be the team's new lead guard. In their preseason matchup against the Phoenix Suns, Henderson showed a glimpse of his star potential.

Henderson stated he wasn't starstruck going against Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, and his play backed that up. While the Blazers lost by a final score of 122-111, they got a strong performance from their top draft pick.

In 30 minutes of action, Henderson posted a box score of 22 points, four rebounds and four assists. He also had a good night shooting-wise, connecting on eight of his 14 shot attempts.

This performance was a massive step forward compared to his preseason debut. Henderson played 19 minutes in a blowout win over the New Zealand Breakers and finished with seven points, one rebound and six assists.

Following their massive changes this summer, the Blazers have fully embraced a youth movement. Now that Lillard is on the Milwaukee Bucks, the future of the franchise is centered around Henderson, Deandre Ayton and fellow lottery pick Shaedon Sharpe.

Moving forward, one of these prospects will have to assert themselves as "the guy" for Portland. Based on his play and comments following the matchup with the Suns, Henderson looks ready to take up that mantle.