"I ain't got nothing to talk about": LeBron James ignores broadcaster, elects to stay silent as trade rumors swirl louder than ever

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Jul 13, 2025 02:54 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Los Angeles Lakers at Minnesota Timberwolves - Source: Imagn
LeBron James’ future with the Los Angeles Lakers has come under the spotlight - Image Source: Imagn

LeBron James’ future with the LA Lakers has come under the spotlight after his agent, Rich Paul, made waves with a statement about his camp keeping an eye on the team’s title contention outlook heading into the four-time champion's 23rd NBA season.

On Saturday, LeBron was courtside to watch his son and Lakers teammate Bronny James face the New Orleans Pelicans at Summer League. ESPN reporter Dave McMenamin, who was a part of the broadcast team, invited LeBron on-air to address the speculation about his future, but the Lakers star declined.

“I asked LeBron just before tip-off if he'd like to join the broadcast to discuss everything, and he told me, quote, ‘I ain't got nothing to talk about,’” McMrenamin said.
LeBron James, who will turn 41 in December, has admitted he hasn’t yet decided if 2025-26 will be his final season or if he’ll stick around beyond Year 23. ESPN insider Shams Charania has reported that James’ wife, Savannah, has told him she’d like to see him “retire in the next year or so.”

When LeBron opted into the final year of his $53 million contract last month, Paul told Charania that James’ priority remains playing for a championship-caliber team and that he and his camp will be paying close attention to what Lakers president and general manager Rob Pelinka does to boost the roster.

So far, the Lakers’ most notable offseason moves include signing Deandre Ayton from the buyout market, acquiring Jake LaRavia and bringing back Jaxson Hayes.

Reports indicate that the Lakers are preparing for an aggressive offseason, targeting trade and free agency options, with a strong focus on bolstering depth. Their trade chips include Austin Reaves, a first-round draft pick and expiring contracts from Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent and Maxi Kleber.

Dave McMenamin: LeBron James hasn't requested a trade

During Saturday’s Lakers-Pelicans broadcast, Dave McMenamin reported that both LeBron James and the Lakers remain aligned in their desire to compete for a title, and that James hasn't made a trade request.

Still, McMenamin shared that interest around the league is picking up.

“(Rich) Paul hasn't even discussed the possibility of wanting a trade in the future with the Lakers,” McMenamin reported. “Paul did tell me that four teams contacted him with interest in trading for LeBron, though.”

Should LeBron eventually part ways with LA, he’s already being linked to teams seen as possible final-chapter destinations; among them are the Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks and his former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

