"I ain’t seeing Kevin Durant" - Ex-NBA champ undercuts Cooper Flagg hype with bold prediction about Duke star's ceiling

Former NBA guard Tony Allen delivered a bold prediction about the career of Cooper Flagg, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2025 draft.

New York Post's Bryan Fonseca quoted Allen in an article on Sunday. Allen made his remarks in a clip uploaded by Grind City Media on May 14. The one-time NBA champion said Flagg doesn't compare to Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant.

"I don’t think Cooper Flagg is going to turn your franchise around like that,” Allen said. “I’m serious. ... I ain’t seeing KD. I’m just not seeing all that."

Allen delivered a bold take on Flagg's NBA career, mentioning former NBA forward Andrei Kirilenko as the player closest to the Duke Blue Devils star. Kirilenko played 13 seasons in the league and was a one-time NBA All-Star.

"He going to be a one-time All-Star," Allen added. "I don’t see it, bro. Just not hyped on these Duke kids."

Allen was a key part of the Boston Celtics' title run in 2008, led by the Hall of Fame trio of Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen. The 6-foot-4 guard was known for his defensive tenacity off the bench, notably having legendary battles with the late Kobe Bryant.

Allen was named to the All-Defensive team six times, and his No. 9 jersey was retired by the Memphis Grizzlies, where he spent seven of his 14 NBA seasons.

Cooper Flagg is also compared to two-time NBA Finals MVP

Cooper Flagg is widely expected to be selected by the Dallas Mavericks with the No. 1 pick. ESPN's Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo quoted one Western Conference executive saying that the young prospects could be similar to two-time NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard.

"The best comp I've heard from our scouts is prime Kawhi Leonard," a general manager told ESPN on March 21. "Now, that's not perfect because they are very different players at the same age, but it's the one I like in terms of their style of play, two-way versatility, passing and the fact that they can both guard point guards, wings and big men."

Leonard has six NBA All-Star nods in 13 seasons and has won two NBA championships.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported on Monday that Dallas is keen on keeping the No. 1 pick, saying there's "no chance" that the team will include it in a trade. It will be interesting to see how Flagg will fare as part of a Mavericks team looking to contend next season.

