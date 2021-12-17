“I ain't seen your name mentioned all year” - Shaquille O’Neal critical of Anthony Davis’ performances this season

The LA Lakers have been one of the least impressive teams in the 2021-22 NBA season, and there have been a lot of fingers pointed at Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook.

Some of the blame has also gone to head coach Frank Vogel, citing his numerous roster changes as a problem. While someone will undoubtedly be the scapegoat if this experiment does not work, it has not stopped pundits from giving their expert opinion on who needs to step up for the Lakers.

Westbrook took all the blame early in the season due to the number of turnovers he gave per game. But his performances have improved in recent weeks and Anthony Davis now seems to be the one lacking in intensity right now.

It has always been said that Davis could be one of the top-five players in the league right now. Plenty of comparisons have also been drawn between him and Milwaukee Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo.

But given his recent displays, he is nowhere close to being as impactful as Giannis, with many seeing the comparison as disrespectful to The Greek Freak. NBA Hall of Famer and TNT analyst Shaquille O'Neal has always been critical of Anthony Davis' performance and dominance in the paint.

Davis has not been great this season, and Shaq has come for him. In the latest episode of The Big Podcast with Shaq, Big Diesel spoke on the current state of the Lakers. Twenty-three minutes into the podcast, he was asked if Westbrook needed to go or if the franchise should continue as things are.

Shaq replied:

"Westbrook ain't the problem. The last week I saw some LeBron stats, I ain't see no AD stats. That's the problem right there."

He went on to add:

"I speak from an experienced place. If you gonna be a one-two punch but a hell of a one-two punch. Don't let the one who's the older of the one-two punch take all the, you know."

Shaq called Davis a "very talented" player, but criticized his inability to step up so far.

"He's very talented. He's shooting 19% from the 3. LeBron got Western Conference player of the week and had fun while doing it. What are you doing Mr. AD? What are you doing? Ain't seen your name mentioned all year. If you gonna be a one-two punch make sure you step up."

Coming from the most dominant player in league history, you can understand Shaq's stance and annoyance. His harsh words are only because he believes Davis could be much better in the low post.

How has Anthony Davis performed so far this season?

LeBron James #6 and Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers

Evidently, Anthony Davis has not played to his full potential. Fans have come for him several times, saying that he lost his zeal to play after winning the 2020 championship.

Davis has featured in 26 of the 29 games the Lakers have played this season and is averaging 23.8 points and 10.2 rebounds. While he has had several bursts defensively, his overall performance has been subpar.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral Anthony Davis is shooting 18% from three, 10/55 3PM on the season. Anthony Davis is shooting 18% from three, 10/55 3PM on the season. https://t.co/BUOv7qw3Ue

LeBron James, in year 19, has had to carry the Lakers again. In his last nine outings, he has had six 30-point games, which earned him his 65th player of the week honor. James has won the award 32 times more than any other player since the league started dishing them out.

If Anthony Davis picks things up, the Lakers will be one of the most dominant teams in the league. But with more of the heavy lifting left to the 37-year-old LeBron, they are currently not as dominating.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra