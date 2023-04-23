“I ain’t talking” - Dillon Brooks declines interview after ejection from Game 3

Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks left the Crypto.com Arena without talking to reporters after the team's 111-101 Game 3 loss against LA Lakers on Saturday. Brooks was ejected early in the third quarter after hitting LeBron James below the belt. Here's what ESPN's Tim McMahon reported about Brooks declining a post-game interview:

"Dillon Brooks declined an interview request. “I ain’t talking,” he told me."

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon Dillon Brooks declined an interview request. “I ain’t talking,” he told me. Dillon Brooks declined an interview request. “I ain’t talking,” he told me.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brooks had one of his worst nights as an NBA player. He trashed-talked James after the Grizzlies took Game 2 and tied the series. Brooks called James "old" and said he wasn't as good as he was during his Miami or Cleveland days.

Brooks took another shot, saying he doesn't respect anyone, let alone the NBA's all-time leading scorer, if he doesn't drop 40 points against him. James didn't respond with words. He said the game has always been won between four lines, and as expected, the Lakers star responded on the court.

LeBron James dropped 25 points, nine rebounds, and five assists on 50.0% shooting. He was responsible for the LA Lakers taking an NBA playoffs record 35-9 lead after the end of the first quarter. James scored eight quick points to start things off as others rallied behind him.

Meanwhile, Dillon Brooks couldn't back up his trash-talking with a good game. He scored seven points on 3-of-13 shooting in 19 minutes before getting ejected for his dirty play against LeBron.

ESPN @espn Dillon Brooks was ejected after receiving a flagrant 2 for this hit to LeBron. Dillon Brooks was ejected after receiving a flagrant 2 for this hit to LeBron. https://t.co/LL9CLRAryy

LA Lakers fans let Dillon Brooks hear it for trash-talking LeBron James

NBA playoffs basketball returned to the LA Lakers building at full capacity for the first time since LeBron James' arrival in Hollywood. The fans had plenty to cheer about during Saturday's Game 3 contest between the Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies.

The home crowd played a significant role in the Grizzlies' poor start. The Lakers fans let Dillon Brooks hear it for his comments about LeBron after the last game. The fans cheered every time he missed a shot during the pre-game shootaround and booed him relentlessly.

The trend continued when the announcer said his name during the pre-game introduction. Lakers fans built pressure from the get-go on the away team, which helped the team dominate the game for the better part of 48 minutes.

Dave McMenamin @mcten Dillon Brooks introduced in L.A. and the boo birds are out. Dillon Brooks introduced in L.A. and the boo birds are out. https://t.co/aZKnMlP0wK

It's safe to say Dillon Brooks was responsible for the hostile environment the Grizzlies dealt with in the Lakers arena. His comments may have also fired up the Lakers players, who looked completely different than they did in Game 2.

Poll : 0 votes