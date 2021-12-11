“I air-balled the first one that was kind of funny, I laughed at myself” - Steph Curry makes a hilarious comment after his failed attempt at hunting down Ray Allen’s 3-point record by scoring 16 3s against Portland Trail Blazers

The NBA fraternity has been keenly waiting for Steph Curry to break Ray Allen's record for the most 3-point field goals in NBA history. Curry was 16 threes away from achieving the milestone before the Golden State Warriors' last game against the Portland Trail Blazers. No player has knocked down 16 triples in a match, but many felt Curry could still record that feat and surpass Allen's tally.

Steph Curry couldn't do that, though, starting the game with a few misses from deep. Curry had hilarious comments to make regarding that during a recent practice session. Here's what he said (via Anthony Slater):

"I had four decent looks to start the game but I air-balled the first one, that was kind of funny, I laughed at myself."

Nevertheless, Steph Curry finished the match against the Trail Blazers with six threes. He is now just ten 3-point field goals away from breaking Allen's record.

Steph Curry could break Ray Allen's record against his brother Seth Curry on Saturday

Steph Curry and Seth Curry will play against each other on Saturday

The NBA world will once again keep an eye on Steph Curry, potentially breaking Ray Allen's 3-point record in his next game again the Philadelphia 76ers. His brother, Seth Curry, plays for the Sixers, and Steph has the opportunity to achieve this milestone in front of Seth.

As mentioned earlier, Steph Curry will have to hit at least ten threes to surpass Allen's tally. He has scored ten threes or more 22 times throughout his career as per Stathead Basketball, so it isn't an impossibke task for the two-time MVP.

Former and current players, including LeBron James, are also among those in the NBA fraternity eagerly anticipating Steph Curry's impending record breaking achievement. Here's what James had to say in a recent post-game press conference:

“Pretty cool accomplishment. You can’t even jinx it, cause it’s gonna happen. It may happen tomorrow…But it’s gonna happen. We’re all witnesses to what Steph Curry has done in his career and the way he’s changed the game. He’s a once-in-a-lifetime basketball player.”

Steph Curry is enjoying one of the best seasons of his career in the NBA so far. He leads the MVP race and is also in contention to win his third scoring title. Curry has been highly impactful in the Golden State Warriors' successful start to the season, leading them to a league-best 21-4 record.

The Warriors are widely regarded as the top favorites to win the NBA title because of their solid start. If they do win it, Steph Curry will be lifting the Larry O'Brien trophy for the fourth time in his career, which would be an astonishing feat on its own.

