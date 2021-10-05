"I had an allergic reaction" - Andrew Wiggins opens up on past event that inhibited him from getting vaccinated earlier

After considerable doubt surrounding his situation with the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, NBA star Andrew Wiggins has finally received the vaccination. The Golden State Warriors forward recently shared the reason behind his earlier decision to hold back from getting the vaccine. Wiggins reportedly had a reaction to a medicine he took a few years back, because of which he still carries Epipen with him.

The decision to get the COVID-19 vaccine was a tough one for Wiggins, but due to the rules, he had no real choice but to get it done. Speaking to the media on what kept him back from getting vaccinated, Andrew Wiggins said:

"I had Covid before. Wasn't too bad... You know a couple of years ago, I had a reaction to something, it was a scary moment. I carry Epipen now. I know a lot of people get reactions or injuries from getting the vaccination, so I don't know what it's going to do to me in 10 years."

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Andrew Wiggins: “I had COVID before. Wasn’t too bad.” Said he had an allergic reaction to medicine a couple years ago and carries an “epipen” now and doesn’t like to put anything unnatural in his body. Andrew Wiggins: “I had COVID before. Wasn’t too bad.” Said he had an allergic reaction to medicine a couple years ago and carries an “epipen” now and doesn’t like to put anything unnatural in his body. https://t.co/H0fZKSbU3y

The Warriors forward had requested a religious exemption but was denied. According to the rules laid down by the states of San Francisco and New York, all professional sports players must be vaccinated if they want to play in that state. This meant Wiggins would miss out on all of the Warriors' home games if he decided to remain unvaccinated.

How important is Andrew Wiggins to the Golden State Warriors?

Andrew Wiggins in action for the Golden State Warriors

Andrew Wiggins performed well for the Warriors during the 2020-21 NBA season. He also exhibited tremendous defensive abilities and earned a lot of praise for his presence on that end of the floor. Klay Thompson was definitely missed a lot by all the Warriors fans, but Wiggins has been impressive in the sharpshooter's absence.

The Canadian's ability to average close to 20ppg and guard the best offensive players in the league will definitely be of great use for the Warriors this season.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp Andrew Wiggins all over Jusuf Nurkic 😳 Andrew Wiggins all over Jusuf Nurkic 😳https://t.co/mTeNahcDhv

Also Read

After deciding to get the vaccine, Wiggins played for the Warriors in their first preseason game against the Portland Trail Blazers. He scored 13 points and shot 50% from the field in 15 minutes. His performance helped the Warriors record a comfortable 121-107 win over the Balzers.

The same would be expected from Wiggins during the regular season. If he performs to his full potential and the Warriors get an explosive Klay Thompson on his return, they could yet make case for the NBA championship this year.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee

LIVE POLL Q. What seed will the Golden State Warriors finish in 2021-22 NBA season? Top 6 7th or below 0 votes so far