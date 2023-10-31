"I almost cried"- Stephen A. Smith gets honest about his drug addiction while playing homage to late Matthew Perry

The passing of Matthew Perry is still being felt today with numerous individuals sending their thoughts and prayers. Perry was famously known for his role as "Chandler Bing" from the famous TV sitcom "Friends," which lasted for 10 seasons.

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith reacted to Perry's passing on his "The Stephen A. Smith Show" where he talked about the time the comedic actor mentioned his addiction to Vicodin.

"I remember watching an interview that he did with Diane Sawyer," Smith said. "He's talking about how he once took 55 doses of Vicodin, 55 in one day. I took one, I felt like heaven. I've never felt that at ease and comfortable in my life. When my doctor told me after my knee surgery, I had to get off of that, I almost cried."

He continued:

"I say all of that to say that some addictions you can understand," Smith added. "We're not excusing it. We're not condoning it. We're not saying it's okay. I'm just talking about a level of compassion and understanding for the Matthew Perry's of the world and others. And all I can say is that my heart goes out to him and his loved ones and his family."

Upon watching Perry's interview with Diane Sawyer, Smith recalled the time that he took one dose of Vicodin and felt incredible afterward. However, the NBA Insider also mentioned that following his knee surgery, he had to "get off" Vicodin as he was advised by his doctor.

Smith also showed some compassion towards Matthew Perry, who could have been going through something personal throughout his life. For Stephen A. Smith, some form of understanding can go a long way for people who are in need of it at a time like this.

Stephen A. Smith on showing compassion to people like Matthew Perry

Smith added more to his comment about showing compassion to people like the late actor by mentioning how he was the kind of person who kept the pain to himself.

"When you see people talking about him or whatever, it's one of those things where he went through a hard life," Smith said. "It seems like the pain that he inflicted was on himself, not on anybody else. And that he had his own demons that he was battling, and somebody like that always warrants our compassion."

From Smith's point of view, Matthew Perry never caused pain or even suffering to other people but himself. He was not the type to harm others despite what he was going through in life.

When he isn't rambling about the New York Knicks or the NBA, Smith is aware that the passing of an individual who went through hardship should never be understated.