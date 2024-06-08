"I already knew it" - Luka Doncic stuns reporter with insight on Kylian Mbappe's Real Madrid deal

While Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks are in the midst of the NBA Finals, the young star has apparently been in the know regarding some of the biggest football news of the year. More than two years after Real Madrid's alleged first attempt to land Kylian Mbappe, the club has now accomplished the feat. According to Luka Doncic, however, he may or may not have already known the move was coming.

On Saturday morning, Doncic spoke with media members following practice ahead of Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday. Following a tough Game 1 loss on the road, he and the team will be looking to bounce back in a big way in hopes of stealing a game on the road and tying up the series before heading back to Dallas.

Given that, Doncic explained that he hadn't spoken with Kylian Mbappe since the former PSG star signed with Real Madrid. However, despite that, the gravity of the moment cannot be denied.

Back in 2022 when Mbappe first opted to stay with Paris Saint-Germain rather than sign with Real Madrid, the move left many stunned. With a deal now finalized, Mbappe will look to lead the legendary club to success in the Champions League.

Speaking about the move, Doncic said with a smile:

"I already knew it. ... No, [I haven't spoken to him], Not yet, I mean not since he signed."

Check out the full exchange, as well as Luka Doncic's prediction for Euros, below:

Looking at Luka Doncic's previous reaction to rumors of Kylian Mbappe joining Real Madrid earlier this year

Prior to Mbappe finalizing his deal to join Real Madrid, the famed striker had been rumored to join Real Madrid for quite some time. After the previously mentioned attempts to recruit him several years back, this time the club's run at Mbappe appeared much more favorable from the get-go.

Given the fact that Luka Doncic started his basketball career with Real Madrid, it's no wonder that he was hopeful the club could land Mbappe. Despite that, back at All-Star weekend in Indiana, Doncic was on cloud nine after a big Real Madrid win, and was confident that with or without Mbappe, the team would continue to win.

"Yes I've seen the game, a very good game of the finals, Real Madrid won, like many times. I'm very happy, with Mbappe, without Mbappe, we can win many [Champions League titles]."

While Luka Doncic and Kylian Mbappe may not have spoken yet regarding the news, the Mavericks star's focus is of course on the NBA Finals. Once the NBA season ends, however, Doncic could wind up making an appearance at the club's July 31 game against AC Milan.

In the case of Doncic and the Mavs, the team will be back in action on Sunday for Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

