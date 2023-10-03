“I also expect to hit on Rihanna”: NBA fans roast Kyle Lowry for reportedly viewing himself as a starter 

Kyle Lowry is still a member of the Miami Heat despite being involved in trade rumors all summer. Lowry expects to be a major part of the team, telling reporters that he expects to start at point guard this season.

Lowry appeared in 55 games and started in 44. He used more off the bench during the Heat’s playoff run, starting only one of Miami's 23 playoff games. He was used a lot as they struggled with injuries and played 26.1 minutes per game during the playoffs. Lowry was not usually in the closing lineup.

Lowry seems undeterred by his playoff usage. He is confident he will be the go-to point man for the Heat this year. His assertion led to some funny reactions on social media as NBA fans roasted Lowry for his bravado. One fan wished to dream as big as Lowry.

“I also expect to hit on Rihanna,” one fan wrote.

Check out some of the other reactions. Many fans got in on the fun to roast Lowry for his comments.

Kyle Lowry and Miami Heat starting lineup

The Miami Heat missed out on Damian Lillard. Older veteran players like Kyle Lowry will need to step up for the Heat.

The Heat spent all summer posturing, believing they would eventually land Lillard. He was instead dealt to the Milwaukee Bucks. The Heat missed out on other potential deals and free agents after setting their sights on Lillard.

They were also outbid for Jrue Holiday by the Boston Celtics. Missing out once again on a potential guard to sure up their lineup.

The Heat also seem to be uninterested in James Harden. There have been no Miami ties or rumors to the disgruntled All Star guard, and that does not seem to be changing anytime soon.

The Heat may need their vets to play bigger roles as they lost key role players Gabe Vincent and Max Strus this summer. Miami did add a few smaller pieces in Josh Richardson, Thomas Bryant and first-round pick Jamie Jaquez.

So, what will the Heat look like? Here is the potential starting lineup for Miami.

Miami Heat potential starters

PG: Kyle Lowry

SG: Tyler Herro

SF: Jimmy Butler

PF: Kevin Love

C: Bam Adebayo

That lineup with Kyle Lowry starting would include three players over the age of 34. It is a stepback from the Heat of last season. They would need some contributions from their bench and developing young players to reach the NBA Finals once again.