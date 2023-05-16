"I also love their roster"- Damian Lillard stands firm on his Sixers take while showing his love to Joel Embiid

All-Star point guard for the Portland Trail Blazers, Damian Lillard, had a chance to clarify things regarding his thought on Joel Embiid's postgame interview. The seven-time All-Star took to Twitter to show some love and respect towards the Sixers, while still being firm with how he initially reacted.

The Sixers lost disappointingly against the Boston Celtics in seven games after an abysmal performance from the league's MVP and his co-star, James Harden. The two combined for 24 points in a crucial game and lost against Boston. Following their loss, Embiid talked about the sport being a team game and that he needs more help from his teammates.

A fan called Lillard out for not watching the entire clip and not understanding the whole context of what Embiid said. However, Dame responded that he was able to see the entire video and understood the context. Following that, he showed his competition the respect while also standing firm with how he initially reacted.

"I saw the full. And I love Embiid… I also love their roster … did I miss or did you? Basketball talk not personal." Dame said.

Initially, Lillard was surprised with the MVP's comments and left him puzzled.

"Huh?" Lillard tweeted.

- Joel Embiid after being eliminated “Me and James, we can't win alone. That's why basketball is played 5-on-5. We need everybody to find ways to be better.”- Joel Embiid after being eliminated “Me and James, we can't win alone. That's why basketball is played 5-on-5. We need everybody to find ways to be better.”- Joel Embiid after being eliminated 😬 https://t.co/rxvWta1Eq1 Huh ? twitter.com/cbssports/stat… Huh ? twitter.com/cbssports/stat…

In Game 7, notable role players outperformed the stars. PJ Tucker had a great night shooting the ball from beyond the arc and scored 11 points. Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey scored 19 and 17, respectively. The Sixers lost to the Celtics for a third time in the Joel Embiid era and haven't won a series against Boston.

Should Damian Lillard stay in Portland?

In the NBA, loyalty is hard to find and only a few people have the courage to stay in one place for a long time. Throughout the association, there are only a handful of players who have remained loyal to the team that drafted them. Damian Lillard, Steph Curry and Bradley Beal are the three most loyal players in the league right now.

However, among those three players, Curry is the only one who has had the opportunity to grow and win championships. Which is why fans have been begging Lillard and Beal to leave their teams to actually win something in a different place.

For Dame, however, leaving the Blazers would mean he'll go a similar path like the rest of the league. There's no guarantee if he'll be successful elsewhere, but a plethora of criticism could welcome his departure from Portland.

Choosing to stay would be the different approach, something that Lillard has displayed since entering the league. He's always been a different player. Dame has a different appraoch, persona and style, which has been unique to him alone.

The decision is solely on him, but many would appreciate his greatness if he chooses to stay.

