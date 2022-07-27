“I am also sure Jayson Tatum wants Kevin Durant" - Nick Wright reflects on Jayson Tatum's response to Jaylen Brown-KD rumors

Jayson Tatum was Kevin Durant’s guest for the "NYC Point Gods premiere," a documentary about some of New York City’s most popular ball handlers. The Boston Celtics’ All-NBA forward was inevitably asked about his thoughts on rumors involving KD and teammate Jaylen Brown.

Tatum said he loved the roster and the guys on the team. On "First Things First," Nick Wright was convinced that the three-time All-Star’s reply was somewhat revealing. Here’s what the Fox Sports analyst understood from the red carpet interview:

“I am also sure Jayson Tatum wants Kevin Durant. I am certain of that. If Jayson Tatum was talking with his closest friends and they were like, ‘What do you think of this?’ He’d be like, ‘Oh my god, we can get KD?’"

"I would be shocked if Tatum doesn’t want them to make this move. That is not a shot at Jaylen, that is just a basketball reality.”

Behind Tatum and Brown, the Boston Celtics nearly won the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors. If not for Steph Curry’s Game 4 masterpiece, the young duo could have been the leaders of a championship team.

The Celtics, however, faltered. They have addressed their offseason needs by acquiring Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari. However, Kevin Durant’s request for a trade forced teams to inquire about a potential deal to get one of the game’s elite players.

Marcus Smart/Jayson Tatum/Kevin Durant/Al Horford/Robert Williams



Malcolm Brogdon/Payton Pritchard/Danilo Gallinari/Grant Williams



That’s the championship favorite. Health is their biggest concern. Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS Note: Kevin Durant makes roughly $15 million more than Jaylen Brown. Boston would have to send out some more salary to make that trade plausible.



If the deal is Durant for Jaylen, White and picks, Boston's rotation would be:

Marcus Smart/Jayson Tatum/Kevin Durant/Al Horford/Robert Williams

Malcolm Brogdon/Payton Pritchard/Danilo Gallinari/Grant Williams

That's the championship favorite. Health is their biggest concern.

A few days ago, the Boston Celtics reportedly offered a package centered on Jaylen Brown for the former MVP. The Nets allegedly turned down the offer as they wanted Boston to include Marcus Smart and more draft capital.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania



Sources: The Boston Celtics have offered a Jaylen Brown package to the Nets for Kevin Durant, which Brooklyn turned down and countered.

Some analysts believe that Jayson Tatum and Kevin Durant will make the Boston Celtics the prohibitive favorites to win the NBA championship next season. Trading Brown and Smart will make them a little older and less versatile, but KD could vault them over the top.

Jaylen Brown remains committed to playing for the Boston Celtics despite the Kevin Durant trade talks

2022 NBA Finals - Game Six

While Jayson Tatum has remained untouchable in all trade negotiations, Jaylen Brown has been a staple in talks. “JB” was easily Boston’s best player in the NBA Finals. However, he remains the most straightforward choice when a superstar is reportedly available for trade.

Over the last few years, his name has become a significant piece in potential trades involving Kawhi Leonard and Anthony Davis. Despite that, he has remained loyal, wearing Celtic Green as a badge of honor.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Jaylen Brown just tweeted this Jaylen Brown just tweeted this 👀 https://t.co/eyd1TMBAf8

Brown posted a cryptic Tweet after the Kevin Durant trade talks started. However, according to The Atheltic's Jarred Weiss, Brown reaffirmed his loyalty to the Celtics. Weiss wrote:

“For all the hiccups in Brown’s relationship with the fanbase, he’s still committed to Boston. When WEEI’s Jermaine Wiggins claimed that Brown told him he wouldn’t re-sign in Boston when his contract expires in 2024, Brown was perplexed and denied the report behind closed doors, sources familiar with Brown’s thinking told The Athletic.”

“In spite of the trade talks, Brown wants to be in Boston.”

