  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Los Angeles Lakers
  • "I always cook the Lakers": Michael Porter Jr. doesn't hesitate in mocking LeBron James and Co. after dominating with Nuggets 

"I always cook the Lakers": Michael Porter Jr. doesn't hesitate in mocking LeBron James and Co. after dominating with Nuggets 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Aug 22, 2025 03:00 GMT
NBA: Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn
"I always cook the Lakers": Michael Porter Jr. doesn't hesitate in mocking LeBron James and Co. after dominating with Nuggets (Image Source: Imagn)

Michael Porter Jr. found massive success against the LA Lakers during his time in Denver. Since the 2022-23 NBA season, the Nuggets have boasted a 16-5 record against LA, winning two playoff series with a 9-1 margin. Porter Jr. was a key player in those matchups.

Ad

His shooting, scoring and rebounding helped the Nuggets overcome the Lakers in most, if not all, games. The Lakers never had a viable solution to the Porter Jr. problem. They lacked big defensive wings who could chase him around screens. Their best defenders were occupied with Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.

Building on that on-court advantage, the Nuggets and Porter Jr. quickly exploited the Lakers' defensive shortcomings. Porter Jr. didn't hesitate to mock the Lakers over this during an appearance on the Glory Daze Podcast on Thursday, saying:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I used to love those series against the Lakers. They were very excited. You know, the Lakers fan base ... they always thought they could beat us. But they never did. I always had good series against the Lakers. I don't know what it was, but I always cooked the Lakers.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"I just think, they really didn't have a guy, a matchup for me that was trying to come off of screens."
Ad
Ad

Michael Porter Jr. averaged 15.0 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists, shooting 42.5% from deep in the 2023 conference finals. In the 2024 playoffs first round, he averaged 22.8 ppg and 8.4 rpg, shooting 48.8%. The Lakers came close to beating the Nuggets in almost every game, but only found success once in nine attempts during the 2024 series.

Despite his playful criticism, Porter Jr. didn't fail to acknowledge LeBron James. The new Nets forward lauded the four-time MVP as one of the greats, calling his matchups with him "dope," especially after the results he had in the postseason against the Lakers' superstar.

Ad

Lakers fans let Michael Porter Jr. hear it for massive shade

The LA Lakers have one of the most highly active fan bases in the NBA. No player can escape scrutiny if they happen to say something against the team or the fans. Michael Porter Jr. was the latest to find himself in the firing line after his comments from Thursday went viral. Here's how the fans reacted:

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
About the author
Arhaan Raje

Arhaan Raje

Twitter icon

Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.

Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.

Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.

Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.

He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.

Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Arhaan Raje
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications