"I always cook the Lakers": Michael Porter Jr. doesn't hesitate in mocking LeBron James and Co. after dominating with Nuggets 

Michael Porter Jr. found massive success against the LA Lakers during his time in Denver. Since the 2022-23 NBA season, the Nuggets have boasted a 16-5 record against LA, winning two playoff series with a 9-1 margin. Porter Jr. was a key player in those matchups.His shooting, scoring and rebounding helped the Nuggets overcome the Lakers in most, if not all, games. The Lakers never had a viable solution to the Porter Jr. problem. They lacked big defensive wings who could chase him around screens. Their best defenders were occupied with Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.Building on that on-court advantage, the Nuggets and Porter Jr. quickly exploited the Lakers' defensive shortcomings. Porter Jr. didn't hesitate to mock the Lakers over this during an appearance on the Glory Daze Podcast on Thursday, saying:&quot;I used to love those series against the Lakers. They were very excited. You know, the Lakers fan base ... they always thought they could beat us. But they never did. I always had good series against the Lakers. I don't know what it was, but I always cooked the Lakers. &quot;I just think, they really didn't have a guy, a matchup for me that was trying to come off of screens.&quot;Michael Porter Jr. averaged 15.0 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists, shooting 42.5% from deep in the 2023 conference finals. In the 2024 playoffs first round, he averaged 22.8 ppg and 8.4 rpg, shooting 48.8%. The Lakers came close to beating the Nuggets in almost every game, but only found success once in nine attempts during the 2024 series.Despite his playful criticism, Porter Jr. didn't fail to acknowledge LeBron James. The new Nets forward lauded the four-time MVP as one of the greats, calling his matchups with him &quot;dope,&quot; especially after the results he had in the postseason against the Lakers' superstar.Lakers fans let Michael Porter Jr. hear it for massive shadeThe LA Lakers have one of the most highly active fan bases in the NBA. No player can escape scrutiny if they happen to say something against the team or the fans. Michael Porter Jr. was the latest to find himself in the firing line after his comments from Thursday went viral. Here's how the fans reacted:Playoff LAL @PlayoffLALLINKNow u got tradedLakersSpin @LakersSpinLINKAnd then the Nuggets banished your ass to the deepest pits of hell. Enjoy!LeGOAT James @LBJgoat_talkLINK@LegionHoops @glorydazepod he tried to erase the 2020 ass whoopinghardaway $S @swappennyLINK@LegionHoops @glorydazepod 6th option acting tough boy not even better than Jason Hayes2 @HoodiiShaiLINK@LegionHoops @glorydazepod Watch your mouth lil manJersey Mike  @JerseyMadeMikeLINK@LegionHoops @glorydazepod When he plays this year against the Lakers this year he will have a target on his back