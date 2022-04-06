“I always say KD is if somebody told you to go in a lab and create a player” - Draymond Green pays Kevin Durant the ultimate compliment, highlights his versatility

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant has drawn immense praise from former teammate Draymond Green for being the near-perfect player.

Speaking on "The Draymond Green Show," Green said the Slim Reaper is the kind of player who can do anything and everything on the court. The Golden State Warriors stalwart said:

"I've had the opportunity to play with KD as you know. I always say KD is if somebody told you to go in a lab and create a player, you're gonna create somebody who's 6-10 that can dribble, that can shoot, that's fast, that can jump. You're gonna go create Kevin Durant."

Durant has been praised for showing sniper-like marksmanship throughout his career. He has the ability to catch and shoot 3-pointers but also create his shots and is almost unguardable given his size and length.

The duo were teammates for three years and went to the NBA Finals in all three seasons, winning in 2017 and 2018. Unfortunately for Golden State, KD picked up an Achilles tendon injury that saw him miss much of the series against the Toronto Raptors in the 2019 NBA Finals.

How important is Kevin Durant to the Brooklyn Nets?

Widely considered to be the game's best player right now, Kevin Durant had an incredible season for the Nets before injuring his knee. The injury came at the worst possible time, just as Kyrie Irving returned as a part-time player in January. Instead of the team re-establishing chemistry, Brooklyn (41-28) fell into a 3-17 tailspin.

Durant is averaging 29.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists while shooting 52.2%, including 39.2% from beyond the arc. He has two triple-doubles and 16 double-doubles.

Durant held the fort for Brooklyn with Irving unavailable and James Harden not fully healthy early in the season.

Durant will have to carry the majority of the scoring burden, especially with Ben Simmons' hesitancy to shoot from outside the paint. However, having Kyrie Irving available for home games will help take some load off his shoulder as Irving is a bonafide scorer.

However, as valuable as Simmons and Irving are, the team's championship aspirations depend on Durant's health. Given how bad the team is defensively, Brooklyn will need KD to put up buckets at an extremely high level to do well in the postseason.

