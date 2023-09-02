"I AM HIM, ME, IT IS I" - Jimmy Butler hypes up himself after beating J Balvin in intense game of Dominos

Jimmy Butler and J Balvin have been good friends and have spent time together during the former's preseason preparation.

The superstar of the Miami Heat played dominos with Balvin and defeated him, with the famous singer posting a video on his social media accounts where Butler celebrates his victory.

"I AM HIM, ME, IT IS I," Butler was seen saying in the video among other things, while both enjoying the moment.

But this is not the first time Jimmy Butler has spent time playing dominos and it looks like it has become one of his favorite hobbies.

Jimmy Butler's love for dominos reportedly among the reasons for his signing with the Heat

Jimmy Butler has been the undisputed leader of the Miami Heat ever since he joined the franchise in 2019.

He hasn't revealed his reasons for this move, but certainly the most important one was his belief that the Heat would help him win the NBA championship. He also wanted to be part of the famous Heat Culture.

Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald went a step further and wrote that Butler enjoying playing dominos was also a reason for him to join Miami.

To back up his argument, he referred to a story about the superstar forward, then of the Philadelphia 76ers, playing dominos in an area called Little Havana and enjoying his life in Florida.

"As for Butler’s fit with the city of Miami, he started exploring that in April with a tour through Little Havana. With the 76ers in town to take on the Heat in the final home game of Wade’s career on April 9, Butler used the first part of that day to learn about the area. Butler was determined to experience “the real Miami” and settled on Little Havana as the neighborhood to tour..." Chiang wrote.

"On April 9 during a tour of Little Havana, Butler was looking forward to proving he was a better dominoes player than those at Domino Park that day. Not aware that double-nine dominoes were used at the park, Butler was thrown off because he grew up playing with a double-six set...The group ended up playing double-six dominoes. And of course, Butler won."

Butler has revealed that playing dominos is one of his favorite hobbies and part of his everyday routine, not only during his time with the team but in his personal life as well.

"My dominos, they have my nickname on them. This is probably what I do the majority of time no matter where we are, what state, what coutry, any hour of the day Dominos is probably more important than my toothbrush at times," Butler told GQ Sports.

Even though his passion for Dominos is remarkable, his passion on the floor is even bigger. Jimmy Butler and the Heat will aim for nothing less than a second straight NBA Finals run next year and the third one since 2020.

