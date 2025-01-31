"I can't answer any questions"- Terry Rozier refuses to address alleged involvement in betting probe

News emerged late this week linking Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier to an illegal sports betting scheme under federal investigation. While the NBA had previously conducted its own investigation and found no wrongdoing on Rozier's part, the federal investigation made headlines after a report from The Wall Street Journal on Thursday.

On Friday, while speaking to reporters ahead of Saturday's clash between the Heat and the San Antonio Spurs, Rozier was asked about the investigation and WSJ report, which indicated that, as of now, Terry Rozier hasn't been accused of any wrongdoing, and hasn't been charged with a crime.

Given that the federal investigation is ongoing, however, his legal team advised him to keep quiet about the matter. Instead, Terry Rozier replied, saying:

"On my advice of counsel, I can't answer any questions about that matter. So I won't."

While there's no timeline for when the investigation will conclude, Rozier will continue to play for Miami in the meantime, given that the league's investigation found no wrongdoing and the US Attorney's office hasn't accused him of a crime.

Looking at the ongoing investigation surrounding Terry Rozier after Heat guard makes first comment

The ongoing federal investigation into Terry Rozier stems from a game on Mar. 23, 2023, when the guard was playing for the Charlotte Hornets. According to The Wall Street Journal's article, Rozier played just nine and a half minutes before exiting the game with what was reported as right foot soreness.

After the game, Rozier wound up sitting out the next eight games for Charlotte as the team wrapped up the 2022-23 season.

As NBA spokesman Mike Bass told The Athletic on Thursday, the league was notified of what the New York Times described as "unusual betting activity." This prompted an investigation, which didn't turn up any sort of violation.

According to Bass, who was quoted in a statement relayed by The Wall Street Journal, the NBA is aware of the federal investigation surrounding the matter and is cooperating with the US Attorney's Office.

The situation comes on the heels of the highly publicized Jontay Porter case, which saw the former Raptors big man plead guilty to a felony for a separate sports betting scheme. In that situation, Porter desecrated the integrity of the game by altering his play so certain prop bets would cash.

According to the Wall Street Journal article that broke the story, federal investigators believe some of the members of Porter's betting ring had inside information on Rozier's injury before the game which allowed them to bet accordingly.

Whether that proves to be true or not, only time will tell.

